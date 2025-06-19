The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (June 20 to 27, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The Young and the Restless continues with its high-stakes international drama, and the next two weeks are set to have some explosive reveals and growing danger.

The mystery surrounding Dumas will begin to unravel, leading to a confrontation that will leave the party guests stunned, shaking up several relationships. This reveal would bring to the surface several secrets which have been bubbling for a long time, and also reveal connections through several key characters.

Behind the scenes, Victor will be seen plotting, which would threaten to turn several lives upside down. Romance will also take centre stage as new couples will thrive while old couples are tested.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

The Dumas revelation and fallout on The Young and the Restless

The long-awaited reveal of Aristole Dumas's identity finally takes place, sending shockwaves through the party in Nice. Spoilers confirm that Dumas is Cane Ashby, now portrayed by Billy Flynn.

Cane's return will immediately send sparks and shock many. Lily will be shocked the most as she learns that her ex-husband has resurfaced and is now romantically involved with Amanda Sinclair.

This layered betrayal will blindside Lily, and it will also draw some strong reactions from Devon and other characters. Adding to this, Amanda's decision to stand by Cane will raise conflicts and set the stage for some fierce personal and professional battles.

We will also realize that Victor has known more than he led on. He hints at a plot that could leave Cane and his associates vulnerable to his next move. As the chaos unfolds, Jack will also be forced to reevaluate his plans.

Billy will consider teaming up with Cane for his own sake. Sally will lock horns with Billy on this as she grows concerned over his motivations and loyalties.

Brewing danger and a fatal turn on The Young and the Restless

While the tension escalates about Dumas, a darker plot emerges parallelly. Amy's premonition may prove to be true as Damian's safety will be at stake. As the party evolves into confrontation and confusion, there could be a fatal incident.

Though there is not much information on the same, it seems that one character might not make it back to Genoa City from France alive. With Damian's fate in question, Amy's fears will grow, and the investigation to figure out a murder will begin.

Kyle’s risky moves could result in Claire's heartbreak on The Young and the Restless

Back in Genoa City, Kyle's involvement with Audra will continue to grow, despite Jack's warning and Claire's faith in him, Kyle will fall into Audra's manipulative traps.

His recent contract with Victor will also turn out to be a major issue, and the hidden clauses will affect Kyle. Claire will be kept in the dark about Kyle's deception. However, heartbreak seems inevitable.

This would act in favour of Victor as he would weaponize any proof of this betrayal to sabotage Kyle as well as Jabot's leadership. Claire will end up being collateral damage in all this, as her relationship with Kyle could suffer irreversible damage.

Mariah’s secret would cause Tessa to struggle on The Young and the Restless

Another major subplot involves Mariah and Tessa's relationship, which is already undergoing tension. After returning from her business trip, Mariah was seen hiding a secret that could sabotage her relationship with Tessa. Her secrecy causes them to drift from each other.

Tessa confides in Daniel as she seeks support during this separation. She is also bothered by the fact that she is still kept in the dark by Mariah. Spoilers suggest that Mariah could have committed a serious act during her trip, which could even involve some criminal implications.

The reveal could not only affect Mariah's relationship with Tessa but could also bring her long-lasting legal consequences.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

