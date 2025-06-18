I firmly believe Amanda’s link to Dumas on The Young and the Restless is the sleeper plot twist no one saw coming

As a longtime The Young and the Restless fan, I thought I had seen every kind of twist the writers could throw at us. However, the link between Amanda and Dumas was something most of us didn't expect.

I had my suspicions initially, as it felt like an odd coincidence that Amanda was brought back around the time the Dumas storyline started heating up, but I brushed it off as they didn't make anything out of it.

Now I am convinced that it just isn't a mere coincidence but a game-changer plot twist that we will look back to. The Young and the Restless has been setting this up for months now, and I feel like the twist would be worth it.

We have all been waiting for Dumas's face reveal, and now Billy Flynn's arrival has just added more tension to it on The Young and the Restless.

Amanda isn’t just back for filler; she might be the key to the Dumas's maze on The Young and the Restless

It is usually easy to overlook Amanda's role in storylines, as she is a supporting character and operates quietly. But that is exactly what played in her favour. She's the sleeper cell in this plot that is about to set the plan in motion.

Her conversations carried an underlying tension that didn't feel random. After that, I can't shake the feeling that she's not just tangential to Dumas but rather deeply tied to him. Maybe she worked with him before, maybe she was sent by him to monitor, or they might even have a personal history.

Amanda also has a past that ties her to high-powered, secretive individuals, which just makes this more believable. She came to Genoa city under mysterious circumstances, and she is no stranger to secrets. And if I had to predict who would have a hidden connection to someone like Dumas, it would be Amanda.

I wouldn't even be surprised if she knew about the maze, the train, and the elaborate plan even before others knew about the existence of Dumas. Thinking about it, it makes no sense for The Young and the Restless to bring her back right in the middle of a high-stakes storyline like this.

Could Amanda be the one holding the real leverage on The Young and the Restless?

Here's where things get interesting. If Amanda is connected to Dumas, then she might be the one holding the key to everything. She could be the only person who knows more details about him, such as his real identity, his plan, or even how to stop him.

And the fact that she is playing it cool tells us that she is in control right now. This storyline could change everything. What is Amanda helping Dumas create his identity? Or what if she is trying to protect someone she loves or once loved? Either way, this storyline has a lot in store to unravel.

This slow-burning mystery is set to erupt, and Amanda seems to be standing in the middle of it all. So while most fans are focusing on Nick, Phyllis, and Sharon's messy love triangle, I am focusing on Amanda.

I believe that she is going to flip the entire Dumas storyline on its head; it may not be through a big speech or drama, but rather a quiet reveal that would change everything on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

