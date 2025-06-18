“Can’t get any worse” — The Young and the Restless viewers slam pacing and drag character behavior in latest episode

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on June 17, 2025, the storyline revolving around Aristotle Dumas started gaining traction. Audra joined Diane, Kyle, and Jack on their way to Dumas' party. However, Diane stopped Audra from meeting Kyle alone. When Nikki suspected that they had been tricked, Dumas noticed everyone from a distance.

To discuss the ongoing storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions. While several fans slammed the slow pace of the plot, many viewers criticized the behavior of the characters.

One fan, Terry Swanson, commented on Facebook, expressing their disappointment over the show's storyline. Swanson criticized the plot, saying the storyline could not "get any worse."

"This storyline can't get any worse," Terry said.

Comment under a post made by a fan about the show's storyline (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless Official)

Terry responded to a post made by Leena Kendall. Leena posted on a Facebook group, The Young and the Restless Official, on June 18, 2025, commenting about the latest developments in the soap opera. Leena wrote:

"I usually don't complain but today's show was as exciting as watching paint dry."

A Facebook post about the latest developments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented under the post, sharing similar sentiments about the CBS soap opera. While a netizen pointed out that the plot was getting "worse every day," another fan noted that the viewers had a right to complain, as the show had purportedly turned into a "circus."

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers seemingly criticized some characters in the daytime drama's latest episode. One viewer slammed Nikki for her behavior and Audra for being arrogant. On the other hand, other users stated that the current storyline appeared to be "boring."

Fans slam the storyline and criticize the characters (Image via Facebook)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

According to the latest storyline, Audra decided to join Jack, Kyle, and Diane to attend the party arranged by Aristotle Dumas on June 17, 2025, episode. When Audra started behaving in an arrogant manner, Diane stopped her from meeting Kyle alone.

The plot revolving around Aristotle Dumas continued. Fans slammed the slow pace of the show, as it was still not revealed who Dumas actually was. In this episode, when everyone arrived in Nice, France, Nikki started to suspect that they had been tricked.

Further, in the episode of the CBS daytime drama, Dumas secretly watched everyone from a distance. It was revealed that he monitored the movement of each and every character, without them being aware.

As part of his mysterious plan, Dumas used hidden cameras and watched Phyllis traveling on a train. More guests started arriving at the scene, but they found no sign of Dumas. In the meantime, Carter suggested that everyone should participate in a maze challenge.

Later, Carter shared the news about Dumas' flight being delayed. He announced that Aristotle would not arrive until the next day. When he failed to give any more details, Nikki started getting even more suspicious. While everyone waited for Dumas to show up, the latter prepared to execute his bigger plan.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

