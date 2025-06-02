"Where are the grandchildren?" — The Young and the Restless fans call out Nikki’s birthday bash for missing the younger Newmans and Abbotts

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on May 30, 2025, Nikki Newman celebrated her birthday with her family and loved ones. Lily decided to skip Nikki's party to dine with Damian, while Victor surprised Nikki with a brand new car. However, Nikki's birthday bash took a wild turn when everyone started discussing Dumas' invitations.
While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Nikki's birthday celebration.
While several fans called out the unexpected events that unfolded at Nikki's party, many viewers wondered why the grandchildren of the Newman and Abbott families were missing from her birthday bash.
A user named Ida Dewey Schultz posted on a Facebook group, The Young & The Restless Official, on May 31, 2025, asking the showrunners why the grandchildren including Noah, Katie, and others were not seen at one of the most important celebrations. Ida stated:
"At the most important event/celebration (Nikki's birthday celebration) where are the grandchildren? Noah, Mariah, Christopher, Johnny, Faith, Katie, Harrison, and whomever I have forgotten."
Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about the missing people at Nikki's birthday celebration. One viewer pointed out that everyone would like to know about the reason why the grandchildren did not attend Nikki's party.
On the other hand, another user noted that it was strange that Claire was not present at the scene for Victoria's speech.
Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the grandchildren not appearing for Nikki's special day.
While a netizen claimed that there were more people from the Abbott family instead of the Newmans, another fan stated that they were with Aristotle Dumas.
Current plot dynamics surrounding Nikki's birthday party on The Young and the Restless
According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Lily made up her mind to skip Nikki's birthday party. She informed Abby and Devon about her decision, citing not being in the mood.
Lily went to have dinner with Damian, and the latter surprised her with an invitation to Aristotle Dumas' exclusive summer event.
On the other hand, Victoria Newman started getting ready to attend Nikki's party. The birthday celebration continued at the Newman ranch when Victor surprised Nikki with a new car.
Victor's gesture moved Nikki, as she had wanted a car since high school.
However, Nikki's birthday bash took an unexpected when Nick brought gifts and stated that Dumas' invitations had arrived for Victor, Nick, Victoria, and Nikki.
While everyone was shocked about what Nick had shared, Victor quietly stepped aside and thought about the true intentions of Aristotle Dumas.
Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless
In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on May 30, 2025, everyone in Genoa City was shocked when they received invitations for Dumas' exclusive event at his summer home in Nice, France.
Meanwhile, Jack and Diane talked to Ashley about the invitations, who pointed out that the invitation also included a request for an extended stay. On the other hand, Sharon and Nick talked to Esther Valentine at Nikki's party.
Later, Kyle showed up at the celebration, saying Claire was finishing some last-minute tasks. Victoria told Kyle that Claire's efforts to impress Victor would matter a lot in the long run.
Although Kyle remained skeptical, he said he cared about Claire, earning both Nikki and Victoria's support.
Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.