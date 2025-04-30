"Her character is so rigid and hateful" - The Young and the Restless fans reflect on Lily's cold shift since Neil's death

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on April 28, 2025, Lily met Audra at the Genoa City Athletic Club. She confronted Audra and challenged her about her past. In the meantime, Holden made cryptic remarks about the situation, further fueling the tension between Lily and Audra. Later, Audra pushed harder, attempting to uncover Audra's secrets.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Lily's character. While several fans slammed Lily for becoming self-righteous, many viewers claimed that Lily experienced a cold shift after Neil's death, who was like a father figure to Lily. One fan, going by the name Phyllis Ross, commented on Facebook, saying that Lily's character seemed rigid and hateful. Phyllis stated:

"I agree, her character is so rigid and hateful."

A post made by a fan, saying that Lily seemed rigid and hateful (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Phyllis Ross responded to a post made by Felichia Monique. Felichia posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 29, 2025, saying that she found Lily's character to be self-righteous. Felichia wrote:

"They have really changed Lily’s character, and not for the better. She was on my nerves today, so self-righteous."

A Facebook post about Lily's character (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about the dramatic transformation of Lily's character. While a netizen pointed out that Lily showcased a superior attitude, another fan stated that Lily needed to revive her old characteristics.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/TYTR)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Lily's character evolution in the storyline. One viewer noted that Lily's character changed after Neil passed away, who was like a father figure to her. On the other hand, another fan talked about not liking Lily's character because of her cold transformation.

Fans voice their opinions about Lily's character (Image via Facebook/TYTR)

Current plot dynamics involving Lily on The Young and the Restless

According to the storyline, Lily questioned Audra about her past in the April 28, 2025, episode of the CBS soap opera. Audra defended herself when Lily attacked her about her past with Holden. Audra insisted that her past did not matter, insisting that she had nothing to do with the situation surrounding Aristotle Dumas.

As the show progressed, Lily remained suspicious, thinking that Audra was hiding something. After Audra left the scene, Lily confronted Holden at the bar. Holden teased Lily, saying she liked digging dirt to make herself feel superior. As their conversation escalated, Holden said Lily's instincts could be right. Although Lily stood her ground, she knew the truth would not be easy to handle.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

In the recent episode, released on April 29, 2025, Billy met Phyllis at the GCAC. When they talked about Daniel refusing to join the company, Billy said that Phyllis needed to give some space to her son.

Billy warned Phyllis about the consequences, saying that forcing Daniel would not fix anything. In the meantime, Billy fired Phyllis from the company. Phyllis asked for another chance, but Billy refused to listen to her.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Daniel walked up to Tessa at Crimson Lights and joined her for a chat. When he asked about his situation, he admitted that he was still in a mess. When Daniel canceled his breakfast plans with his mother, Phyllis, she became hurt and frustrated.

Later, when Daniel learned that Billy had fired Phyllis, he confronted Billy about his decision. He asked him to reconsider, but Billy refused to help him. Billy appreciated Daniel standing up for his mother, but he said that Phyllis left him with no choice.

Fans can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

