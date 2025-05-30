"Timing is interesting" — The Young and the Restless fans speculate Cane is Aristotle after Lily’s emotional story resurfaces at just the right moment

The spoilers for the May 30, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless revealed that Lily was determined to meet Aristotle Dumas. She then proceeded to tell Damian about her past, saying that Cane had broken her heart. Since Lily mentioned Cane right after expressing her desire to meet Dumas, rumors began circulating that Cane could return to the show as Aristotle.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their speculations about Aristotle's identity. When Lily revealed her plans to meet Dumas, her emotional past resurfaced, resulting in predictions that Cane could be Dumas.

A user named Isabelle Sim posted on the Facebook group, "Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers," on May 30, 2025, stating that Cane could be Aristotle. She added that the timing of Lily's story was interesting. Isabelle stated:

"I am now convinced that Aristotle is Cane. We haven’t heard from him in years and now Lily has shared her story about Cane to Damian. Timing is interesting."

A Facebook post about Aristotle Dumas (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the post, arguing about the identity of Aristotle Dumas. While a netizen pointed out that the storyline surrounding Aristotle's identity seemed dull and unnecessarily lengthy, another fan argued that Dumas might be introduced as a new character.

More fan reactions about Aristotle's identity (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated what could happen next on the CBS soap opera about Aristotle Dumas' character. One viewer debated that Tucker would come out as Dumas to protect Devon's company.

On the other hand, another fan noted that Cane could appear on the show as Dumas, but a different actor would be playing his character.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

What did Lily say about Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless?

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Lily informed Damian that she wanted to meet Aristotle Dumas to confront him directly about his actions. The spoiler preview for the May 30, 2025, episode revealed that Lily had made up her mind to meet the mysterious man.

It was revealed that Lily believed working with Dumas could help her both personally and professionally. She refused to give up on her plans despite facing several challenges. While everyone discussed who Dumas actually was, the spoilers suggested that Cane could come out as Aristotle in a shocking twist.

The rumors about Cane being Dumas resurfaced after Lily shared her emotional story with Damian. Lily explained that Cane broke her heart. She said she divorced Cane when he continuously lied to her about his death. She added that they eventually got remarried after she discovered that Cane was trying to protect her.

Other significant developments in the storyline

In the recent episode that aired on May 29, 2025, Ashley Abbott returned home and witnessed the changes that had occurred during her absence. After realizing that she still needed help, she planned to visit Paris for therapy.

Meanwhile, Phyllis attempted to start a business with her son, Daniel. However, he turned down her proposal. Despite being hurt, Phyllis remained determined and made preparations to meet Aristotle Dumas in D.C.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

