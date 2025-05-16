“Ugly ugly clothes" — The Young and the Restless fans slam Claire’s wardrobe choices as outdated and unflattering

In The Young and the Restless episode that aired on May 15, 2025, Claire arrived at the Newman ranch and informed Nikki and Victoria that she was putting off her plan to move in with Kyle. She felt she was rushing into things, but it was partly about pleasing Victor as well.
While viewers were engaged in the ongoing drama, many took to social media to express their opinions on a different topic: Claire's wardrobe. Viewers criticized her fashion sense, calling her outfits outdated and unflattering.
One Facebook user, Sarah Sauvageot, didn't hold back, commenting:
Sarah's comment was in response to a post by Susan Stephenson Corpe in The Young and the Restless official Facebook group on May 15, 2025. Susan wrote:
Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Claire's questionable fashion sense. While a netizen pointed out that all of Claire's clothes looked ugly, another fan talked about hating the outfits she wore.
Viewers continued the conversation and voiced their criticism of Claire's wardrobe choices. One viewer claimed that seeing Claire's clothes made her feel dizzy. On the other hand, another user vouched for Claire and defended her fashion sense, saying she looked like a decent person.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Claire on The Young and the Restless
During the May 15, 2025, episode of the CBS soap opera, Claire wanted to throw a party to show her commitment. She aimed to prove to Victor that Kyle had changed. Although Victoria and Nikki were skeptical about whether it would work, they agreed to help Claire.
After Claire left the scene, Nikki remained hopeful, but Victoria feared that this could make things worse. Claire informed Kyle about the party. Kyle agreed to wait patiently if it would help to please Victor and win him over.
Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless
In the latest episode that aired on May 15, 2025, Phyllis asked Nick to join her at the GCAC after Billy fired her. Phyllis pretended like everything was normal, but Nick quickly saw that she was upset. Nick took her for a walk at the park and attempted to comfort her.
Later, Audra met Kyle at Crimson Lights. Audra told Kyle that her company had a unique product that would make its place in the industry. However, Kyle thought that it was not possible. Audra remained hopeful, saying her new product would blow up and shake up the entire industry.
Interested viewers can stream new episodes of the soap opera on CBS and Paramount Plus.