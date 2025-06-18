Who was Peggy Brooks on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

Peggy Brooks was a fictional character and one of the most significant figures on The Young and the Restless. She was portrayed by Pamela Peters Solow and Patricia Everly. Brooks was introduced as the daughter of Jennifer and Stuart Brooks.
Pamela took over Peggy's role and played it from 1973 to 1977, while Patricia portrayed the character briefly, from 1978 to 1979. Later, Peters returned to the show in 1980 and continued to play the character until 1981. She also made guest appearances as Peggy Brooks in episodes aired during 1984.
The actress tragically passed away on June 4, 2025, at the age of 75. Pamela's death was announced on social media by Todd Hirsch. After talking about Pamela's tenure on The Young and the Restless, Todd paid tribute to his late friend—
"Received news last night that my friend Pam Levy (one of the COOLEST damn ladies I have ever had the good fortune to know) has passed."
The Young and the Restless: A glance at Peggy Brooks' character
According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Peggy Brooks was introduced in the CBS soap opera as the daughter of Stuart and Jennifer Brooks. She had three sisters named Leslie Brooks Prentiss, Lorie Brooks, and Chris Brooks, an older half-brother named Eric Vanderway, and a nephew named Theo Vanderway.
Peggy was a college student when she appeared on the daytime drama in 1973. As her storyline progressed, Peggy fell for her college professor, Jack Curtis, in 1977. When Jack pursued Peggy, she was surprised to learn that Jack was married. Despite Jack's refusal to divorce his wife, Peggy remained hopeful.
Later, in The Young and the Restless, Jack finally divorced Joann and got engaged to Peggy. In a shocking turn of events, something happened to Peggy that heavily impacted her narrative. She ended up getting s*xually abused. Chris, who had also been abused a few years earlier, suspected that Peggy's attacker was Ron Becker, a man who had previously been charged with rape. It was later revealed that Chris was correct about Ron attacking Peggy.
While Peggy was still suffering from the aftermath of being abused, she found it difficult to become intimate with Jack. She eventually ended her relationship with Jack and decided to move back in with her parents. In 1980, as Peggy matured into a key figure in Genoa City, she started dating Steven, which significantly contributed to moving her narrative forward.
More about Pamela Peters Solow, the actress who portrayed Peggy Brooks on The Young and the Restless
American actress Pamela Peters Solow was born on May 8, 1950, in New York, United States. She passed away at the age of 75 on June 4, 2025. She gained recognition among daytime fans for her role as Peggy Brooks on The Young and the Restless.
In addition to portraying Peggy on the CBS soap opera, Pamela starred in numerous films and television shows, broadening her acting repertoire.
Fans of Pamela Peters Solow could catch a glimpse of the late actress in popular productions such as Happy Days, Emergency!, Butch Cassidy, Omega Cop, Man from Atlantis, The Sixth Sense, The Partridge Family, Room 222, and Medical Center.
