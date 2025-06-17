The Young and the Restless recap (June 17, 2025): Dumas' flight delay sparks suspicion as Carter sends guests through a maze

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 17, 2025, tension rose in Nice, France when Diane stopped Audra from getting Kyle alone. Audra previously joined Diane, Jack, and Kyle on their way to Dumas’ party, turning their chat tense with her playful fight with Kyle over perfume. Meanwhile, Carter introduced a maze that led to lunch and a planned schedule.

Inside the maze, Sharon and Nick had fun, while Victor and Nikki paused for a serious talk. Billy and Sally finished early and snuck away for a make-out session. As more guests arrived, they found no sign of Dumas.

Carter tried to keep things moving, but Nikki grew worried that they’d been tricked. In truth, Dumas was secretly watching everything from a distance, including Phyllis on a train, using hidden cameras as part of his mysterious plan.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Diane intercepts Audra and Kyle’s alone time

At Aristotle Dumas’ estate on The Young and the Restless, Diane made sure Audra couldn’t get Kyle alone. She stepped in and reminded them that it wouldn’t look good with their public rivalry. Audra kept trying, but Diane insisted they stay in a group.

Earlier, Audra joined their chat and traded playful jabs with Kyle about their perfume competition. Kyle teased her about losing, while Jack hoped the party would help bring Victor down.

Maze games spark new connections and suspicion

At the Dumas estate on The Young and the Restless, Carter told Victor, Nikki, Sharon, and Nick about a maze challenge that would lead to lunch and their schedule. Nikki complained about her shoes, but Sharon enjoyed the game and shared some laughs with Nick, hinting at a possible reconnection. Later, Nikki and Victor paused to talk. She sensed he had a plan, but he stayed quiet, adding to the mystery.

Billy and Sally heat things up while others catch up

Billy and Sally finished the maze first on The Young and the Restless and reached the garden for lunch. Instead of sitting down to eat, Sally pulled Billy aside for a steamy moment. Their chemistry was strong, even as others still remained in the maze.

Victor, Nikki, Sharon, and Nick arrived next. Billy was quick to mock Victor, doubting his confidence about Dumas. Tensions grew on The Young and the Restless as more guests showed up.

Dumas delays, doubts grow, and Phyllis becomes a focus

Jack, Diane, Kyle, and Audra stayed together after Audra’s attempts to get Kyle alone were thwarted by Diane, and they headed to the lunch spot. Once seated, Carter shared the news that Dumas’ flight was delayed, and he wouldn’t arrive until the next day. He gave no other details, which made Nikki more suspicious that this trip was a setup. Her concerns started to feel real.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Dumas secretly watched everything through hidden cameras. He focused on Phyllis, who was on a train drinking champagne, unaware she was being watched. It became clear that the maze, delays, and drama were all part of Dumas’ bigger plan.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

