What happened to Shemar Moore's character on The Young and the Restless? Fate explored

Malcolm Winters, played by Shemar Moore, was first introduced to The Young and the Restless in 1994 as Neil Winters’ half-brother. A talented photographer with a complicated past, Malcolm showed up in Genoa City hoping to reconnect with Neil and start over.

But from the moment he stepped into town, drama followed. One of the most controversial moments in his storyline came when Drucilla, under the influence of strong cold medicine, mistook Malcolm for Neil. Malcolm realized what was happening but still slept with her. This decision haunted him for years, especially after Drucilla gave birth to Lily, who was believed to be Neil’s daughter.

Malcolm married Olivia Barber, built a good relationship with her son Nate, and later got engaged to Callie Rogers. But his relationships always fell apart. His rivalry with Neil intensified again when both brothers fell for Alex Perez.

After overhearing Alex confess feelings for Neil, Malcolm stormed off during a work trip in Kenya and was presumed dead when his car plunged off a bridge. Years later, he came back alive, furious at Neil for not searching harder. The two eventually reconciled, but Malcolm left town again after learning Lily was biologically his daughter and choosing to keep it quiet.

Still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Malcolm Winters was Neil’s younger half-brother and the wildcard of the Winters family. He showed up in Genoa City in 1994 carrying a lot of baggage and a serious attitude. He hustled to make a name for himself and quickly rose through the ranks as one of the city’s best photographers.

Malcolm had confidence and talent, but he also had a reckless side. That mix often pulled him into situations he couldn’t control. From the beginning, viewers noticed how he didn’t think twice about crossing lines, especially when it came to Neil’s relationships. He didn’t shy away from going after the same women, which kept the tension between the brothers running high.

He married Olivia Winters and stepped up as a father figure to her son, Nate. Even after the marriage fell apart, that bond stuck. But things didn’t work out with Olivia, mostly because she couldn’t deal with Malcolm still being tied to his ex, Callie Rogers. She came back into his life, only to leave again, and that hit Malcolm hard.

He was always chasing connection, but he never stayed long enough to build something real. Malcolm’s most recent appearances, including in 2019 and 2023, were centered around honoring Neil’s death and legacy.

He also had a short-lived engagement with Alex Perez during the 2004-05 storyline, but once again, Neil was in the picture. Malcolm overheard Alex admitting she had feelings for Neil during a trip to Kenya. Without saying a word, he vanished, only to be presumed dead when his car went over a bridge. Two years later, he returned with a lot of resentment.

He accused Neil of not doing enough to find him, and while the brothers eventually made peace, Malcolm didn’t let go easily. He dropped another bomb when he forced a paternity test that proved Lily was his daughter. Instead of stepping up, he decided to leave and stay out of her life.

Malcolm’s final major storyline in The Young and the Restless came years later when he returned to Genoa City as a corporate spy for Tucker McCall. However, the character was briefly played by actor Darius McCrary from 2009 to 2011. He tried to support Lily when she battled ovarian cancer, but old patterns kicked in.

Still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

He clashed with Neil again, took a job at Restless Style, and later married Sofia Dupre. That blew up when it turned out Neil was the father of Sofia’s son, Moses. Malcolm didn’t fight to fix the marriage. He signed the divorce papers and walked away.

Even in Shemar Moore's brief returns to The Young and the Restless—in 2014, 2019, and 2023—he stuck to that same pattern. He came back to support his family during big moments like Neil's blindness in 2014 and sudden death in 2019, but never stayed.

Malcolm was known for his deep loyalty to Neil despite everything, but he also left behind a trail of broken trust and unfinished business.

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

