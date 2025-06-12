What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 13, 2025)?

In the June 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna showed up uninvited again at Steffy and Finn’s house, just as Hayes wandered into the room looking for comfort after a zombie video scared him. Finn told Luna to stay hidden, but once Steffy returned home and found her there, things escalated fast.

Steffy was furious, especially knowing Hayes had been nearby. Finn and Steffy told Luna to get out and made it clear she’s not welcome in their lives. She walked out, but not before giving Steffy a cold glare that said she’s far from done. Earlier, Ridge, Taylor, and Li all expressed fears about Luna’s next move, knowing how dangerous she is.

In the Friday, June 13, episode, Steffy will carry on like normal, unaware that Luna’s obsession is still building. She will not realize just how unsafe things are. Meanwhile, Hope will be there for Brooke, who’s dealing with the loss of Ridge, Hope, and Beth all at once.

With Liam’s condition continuing to weigh on everyone, tensions will escalate. Luna, already seen shooting at a photo of Steffy at the range, will stay out of sight—but not for long. Her fixation on breaking through to Finn isn’t fading, and Steffy might end up paying the price.

What to expect from the June 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (Friday, June 13, 2025) will move forward with the fallout from Luna’s unexpected and unsettling visit to Steffy and Finn’s home. Steffy will still have no idea that Luna isn’t just emotional—she is dangerous.

Even though Finn and Steffy made it clear she should never come back, Luna will not let go of her obsession. She already stood in that living room and called Hayes her brother. She will continue to see herself as part of their family, and that belief will push her next steps.

Steffy will return to her daily routine, but she won’t know that Luna could be watching her or waiting for another chance to get close to Finn. Despite her firm stance, Steffy will not take any extra precautions, and that could be a problem.

She won’t call Ridge or the police like he warned her to. Steffy will think it’s over, but Luna already made it clear with that cold stare at the door—it isn’t. Luna will not leave Los Angeles, and she will not back down.

At the same time, Hope will comfort Brooke as she continues to process being cut off from her daughter, Ridge, and even her granddaughter. Brooke will feel the weight of her broken connections.

Hope will try to lift her up, especially with everything happening around them. Carter’s proposal might come up again, but the focus will stay on Brooke’s losses. She’s going to need support now more than ever, and Hope will be the one to provide that.

Back in the shadows, Luna will likely stay out of the spotlight, but her behavior won’t stop. After being spotted shooting a photo of Steffy at a firing range, she will continue to show signs that she’s planning something.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

It won’t be clear yet what she will do, but it will be obvious she hasn’t moved on. She’ll stay close and keep her intentions hidden, even though Deacon and Sheila both already warned her to stop. She will ignore every word of advice.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn will try to keep his focus on Hayes and Steffy. He will want to believe that they’re safe now that Luna has been told to stay away. But Ridge’s earlier warning will still hang in the air—what if she comes back? What if this isn’t over? Tomorrow, that question will still be left unanswered, but viewers will see that Luna isn’t done, and Steffy’s peace may not last long.

