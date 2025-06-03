“Shame on Victor!” — The Young and the Restless fans call out Victor’s cold reaction to Kyle’s tribute to Nikki at her birthday celebration

In the current storyline of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, people have been celebrating Nikki Newman's birthday. Nikki's birthday in Genoa City is nothing less than a grand event. The celebration is taking place at the Jazz Lounge. The guest list for the party also included Victor's longtime rivals, the Abbott family.

Ad

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on June 2, 2025, at Nikki Newman's party, Kyle took a moment to deliver a heartwarming speech. He praised Nikki for her resilience, strength, and also gave her a thoughtful gift.

While many at the party appeared moved by his words, Victor Newman remained noticeably stoic. He offered no visible reaction, leaving some to wonder whether he was unimpressed or simply choosing to ignore the Abbotts.

Ad

Trending

A fan named Cheryl Washington shared a post with her thoughts on the incident on Facebook on June 3, 2025. Cheryl wrote:

"Shame on Victor! Kyle gave that beautiful speech and gift to Nikki and he’s still tight faced. Edited (meant Victor)"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Cheryl Washington)

In the post, the fans expressed their feelings towards the incident, where Kyle gave a speech and a gift that touched the audience. However, Victor remained unmoved, wearing a tight expression, with no visible emotions. Many fans of The Young and the Restless took an interest in the post and shared their views on the same.

Ad

While some fans of the soap opera appreciated Kyle's speech and gift. They commented:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Cheryl Washington)

On the other hand, several fans of the soap opera expressed how they no longer like the character. Some even mentioned that it was because of the writers of the show that their opinion of the character had worsened. They commented:

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Cheryl Washington)

Here's everything to know about what happened on Nikki's birthday on The Young and the Restless

Ad

The Young and the Restless is a long-running daytime soap opera that follows the lives, loves, and rivalries of families in the fictional town of Genoa City. Known for its dramatic twists and powerful characters, the show explores themes of ambition, betrayal, romance, and family legacy.

In the episode of the soap opera that aired on May 2nd, Kyle gave a heart-warming speech on Nikki's birthday. Previously, while the Abbotts arrived at the event, he was seen looking for Claire.

Ad

He ran into Victoria, where she expressed that she is rooting for their relationship along with Nikki and Cole, but Victor still disagrees with their relationship. He promised that he had plans to win over Victor with his charm, but he remained unsuccessful.

At the event, he gave a speech and appreciated Nikki for her strength, and even compared her to the queen on the chessboard. Later, he surprised her with a gift that made her teary, he gifted her a charm bracelet with the names of all her kids and grandkids. He also left a key empty, saying to add the new ones in the future, hinting at his relationship with Claire.

Ad

However, while everyone was pleasantly surprised as Kyle won over the crowd, Victor remained expressionless and gave no reaction.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More