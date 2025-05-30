The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from June 2 to 6, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless set to air from June 2 to 6, 2025, the fans can expect secrets to explode, and emotions to run high as characters face major challenges. Aristotle Dumas drops a shocking surprise, while Lily makes a serious promise. Audra, Adam, Kyle, and Victoria all find themselves in tough situations they didn’t expect.

Love, jealousy, and tension take over the latest episodes. Claire and Kyle try hard to impress the powerful Newmans, while Adam’s romance with Chelsea hits a rough patch. Victoria becomes more worried about Cole, and Billy struggles to keep the peace between the two strong-willed women.

Previously on the show, Genoa City was buzzing after Aristotle Dumas sent out invites to a mysterious party in France. While Nikki celebrated her birthday and Victor gave her a special car, talk of Dumas’ event took over. Lily skipped the party to have dinner with Damian Kane, and during their talk, she got her own invite, pulling her deeper into Dumas’ mystery

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from June 2 to 6, 2025

Monday, June 2: The reveal that shakes the room

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, everyone in Genoa City is stunned when Aristotle Dumas makes a huge announcement about the party, especially one woman who’s completely caught off guard.

Claire and Kyle try their best to impress Victor and Nikki, with Kyle getting some funny advice on how to act. Lily is getting ready to meet Dumas, a moment that could change everything for them. Meanwhile, Damian asks Audra for a big favor that could have serious consequences.

Tuesday, June 3: Bluffs and breakdowns

Claire and Kyle’s plan to win over the Newmans hits a wall when Victor catches Kyle lying, putting their partnership in danger. Victoria becomes more worried about Cole’s health and isn’t sure how to help. At the same time, Michael and Lauren try to avoid their relationship problems, pretending everything is fine even though things feel off.

Wednesday, June 4: Ultimatums and invitations

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane talk about going to Dumas’ fancy party, which could pull them into the drama too. Phyllis surprises Nick with an offer that might pull him closer to her world again. Meanwhile, Chelsea gives Adam a strong warning, testing their relationship and showing that not everything is okay between them.

Thursday, June 5: Vows and vendettas

Victor makes a bold move against Kyle, showing he’s still in control and not afraid to shake things up. Victoria gets upsetting news about Cole’s health, and the stress is starting to wear her down. Meanwhile, Lily shares an emotional moment with Nate and makes a serious promise, proving her strength and loyalty during a tough time.

Friday, June 6: Past haunts and fragile peace

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Billy tries to do the impossible to keep the peace between Phyllis and Sally, who are both known for their fiery tempers.

Mariah starts to struggle with memories from her past, leading to questions about what really happened when she was away. As emotions run high, Victoria turns to Nikki for comfort, showing just how hard the week has been for her.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

