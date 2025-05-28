The Young and the Restless recap (May 28, 2025): Traci opens up, Claire helps Harrison, and Victor stirs tension

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 28, 2025, Traci struggled with the truth about Martin Laurent. At the Abbott mansion, Diane offered support, and Harrison’s sweet gesture helped Traci feel better. Meanwhile, Claire took on a surprise task to help with Nikki’s birthday.

At the GCAC, Nick questioned Victor about the Abbotts. Jack showed up and pushed for answers, too, but Victor stayed vague. Nick later suggested that Aristotle Dumas might be Victor’s real concern, making the Abbott-Dumas alliance risky.

Elsewhere, Claire and party planner Pietro discussed Nikki’s celebration, choosing a more personal theme. Harrison had an emergency and asked Claire for help. Over at Newman, Nikki and Victoria worried that Victor might sabotage Kyle, but Victor promised to behave at least until the party.

Traci confronts the past as Diane offers comfort

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Traci talked about how hard things had been since learning the truth about Martin Laurent. She felt guilty and confused, unsure if any part of their relationship was real.

Diane comforted her and reminded her it wasn’t her fault. Traci said she still missed the man she thought was Alan, but felt better after spending time away and writing about her experience. Their bond grew stronger through the talk. Later, Jack came home and hugged Traci. Harrison also gave her a sweet hug, helping her feel a little more at peace.

Victor keeps Jack guessing as Nick urges caution

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Nick asked Victor if he still saw the Abbotts as a threat. Victor didn’t give a clear answer, which made Nick more suspicious. When Jack showed up and asked the same thing, Victor avoided the question again and left.

Afterward, Nick told Jack that Aristotle Dumas might be the real problem. He warned that teaming up with Dumas could be risky. Jack seemed unsure about what to do next.

Nikki and Victoria confront Victor’s meddling

At Newman Enterprises on The Young and the Restless, Nikki was worried about Michael quitting and feared Victor might upset guests at her birthday party. Victoria agreed and was especially worried Victor would try to hurt Kyle and Claire’s relationship.

Later, Victoria warned Victor not to cause trouble at the party. He denied it and said he was focused on Nikki and business. Then he gave Nikki a music box as a present from their past. Nikki was moved and asked him not to go after the Abbotts until after the party. Victor reluctantly agreed.

Claire and Harrison’s mission for Nikki’s birthday

In the jazz lounge, Claire met with Pietro, Nikki’s flashy party planner, and asked him to skip the wild ideas. She wanted a classy, simple party that showed who Nikki really was. Pietro agreed to tone things down.

Then Kyle showed up with a problem that Harrison needed help picking the perfect gift for Nikki. Claire was happy to help and told Kyle she was all in.

A moment of peace before the next storm?

The episode ended calmly, with everyone getting ready for Nikki’s party. Tensions were still there, especially with Victor’s plans and the talks about teaming up with Dumas. But for now, love and family took the spotlight, bringing a bit of peace to Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

