I was disappointed by The Young and the Restless for thinking Nick could replace Michael

As a fan of The Young and the Restless, I have seen characters change and stories shift, some of which made logical sense while others left me with a puzzled look on my face. But this recent storyline? Puzzled.

When Michael Baldwin resigns from his working relationship with Victor Newman, it isn't a shocker (although a shock, nonetheless) but understandable. He has tried (and by all accounts, succeeded) for years to walk the fine line of loyalty to Victor, while honoring his morals and relationships (and frankly, getting away with it).

His resignation leaves a noticeable hole in Victor's inner circle, and I have been severely invested in seeing how the show replaces him. What I did not expect, nor, frankly, buy into, was Nick stepping in to fill that role on The Young and the Restless.

Now, don't get me wrong. I like Nick. He has been a solid, steady character for decades and has always come from a good place. But I cannot relate to the premise that Nick can possibly replace Michael as Victor's go-to person, to successfully critique every situation and manage his instincts.

Michael is a qualified lawyer who has decades of legal experience, the ability to strategize, and a little bit of murky morality, which uniquely enables him to draw boundaries around Victor's more dangerous impulses.

Nick will likely be unable to temper Victor's extreme impulses. However, it is not just about the skills. It is also about Michael's personality and the decades of experience he has working together with Victor on The Young and the Restless.

Michael is irreplaceable on The Young and the Restless

Michael Baldwin isn't just a lawyer, he has been, for the longest time, Victor's most trusted consigliere. He likes to consider himself a lawyer who knows how to read the room, anticipate moves, and when he needs to, make a chess move that bends the rules just far enough to allow him to maintain a skimmed-over guiltless conscience.

Most importantly, Michael knows when to push back, even in the face of the likely wrath of his oftentimes tyrannical boss. His resignation isn't just a plot twist, it is a statement.

He ultimately chooses integrity and his wife over enabling a destructive pattern that Victor has exhibited over the years, specifically toward Jack Abbott. That is a big deal, which took a lot of build-up over the years to happen.

Now, enter Nick, with his shiny, clean, and polished look and rather naive sense of idealism. Nick's strengths are in family, business, and emotional support, definitely not anything related to backroom deals or subtle manipulation.

The show may be trying to frame him as someone "stepping in" for Michael, but that doesn't stand much chance. He simply doesn't have the credibility in the legal world, the instinct for survival, or the ability to play dirty. Truth be told, it almost feels like the writers are forcing Nick as a way to keep Victor's stories relevant.

Nick doesn't belong in that role on The Young and the Restless

It's one thing for Nick to be concerned about keeping his father from going too far. As we've seen before, Nick has played the moral arbiter on occasion, but it's entirely another thing to think that he can be a substitute for Michael on The Young and the Restless.

The first instance of Nick trying to act as a mediator between Victor and Jack feels forced enough. He is not subtle or strategic. And, of course, given that Sharon is now back in his orbit, it makes it obvious that he is emotionally committed in another direction. At minimum, she is likely to try and talk him out of it entirely.

The mere fact that we are led to believe that Nick can somehow step in and do what Michael has been doing for so long, with no legal experience or willingness to step into the moral gray area, undermines the intelligence of both characters. It looks bad for The Young and the Restless.

It also feels unfair to the audience who have religiously followed Michael's arc and know how important he has been. Watching Nick stumble through situations that Michael would have handled with finesse is frustrating, not because Nick is a bad character, but because he's simply the wrong character for this particular job.

I'm holding out hope that this is a temporary situation, and that Michael may find himself drawn back into Victor's orbit when things inevitably spiral. Because let's face it: Victor Newman needs someone who can go toe-to-toe with him. And as much as I like Nick, he's just not that guy.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

