“Give me a break!!!” — Longtime The Young and the Restless fan says Victor’s vendetta against Jack has gone too far and made the show hard to watch

In the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the rivalry between Victor Newman and Jack Abbott is one of the central plots going on for decades. However, the daytime soap opera fans have had enough of their feud on the soap opera. The Young and the Restless is one of America's oldest and longest-running daytime soap operas.
In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless, fans have been raising their views on Victor's vendetta against Jack and how it has been from the beginning of the soap. In a recent fan post, a fan by the name of Kristina Jonasson commented,
"Omg, I so agree with you. And it's so dumb how he treats Kyle, yet they try to portray Harrison as their great grandson!!! Give me a break!!!"
The fan commented on a discussion post started by another fan named Missy Ashley on Facebook on May 29, 2025. Missy wrote,
"I have watched this show since I was a very young child, with all of the adult women in my life. Started watching on my own with the invention of the vcr. Now in my mid 50's, I still watch every day!! I have the same love/hate of Victor that we all have had. His behavior over this whole vendetta against Jack has me honestly not wanting to watch anymore. In all the crazy storylines over the years, this one has just ran its course. So to the powers that be, if you even monitor this page, please end this!!! Thank you!!"
Missy expressed how she has been watching the soap opera since a young child, and seeing Victor's vendetta against Jack has decreased her interest in continuing to watch The Young and the Restless.
Many daytime soap opera fans agreed and said it was high time to end this. They commented,
On the other hand, some soap opera fans shared how they would like to see the two of them become allies, while some fans commented that the storyline is getting boring.
Here's a glance at the most iconic rivalry of Victor Newman and Jack Abbott from The Young and the Restless
The most talked about rivalry on the soap opera The Young and the Restless is between the heads of two of the most affluent families of Genoa, The Newmans, and The Abbotts.
Their rivalry initially started a complicated love triangle between Victor, Nikki, and Jack. Victor was stunned when he found out that Nikki had decided to marry Jack over him. Their rivalry shortly converted into a professional feud as the two came face to face in a professional setup.
Anyhow, in the current scenario, Nikki is married to Victor Newman. While Victor tries his best to pass on his legacy to the next generation, they often go against his wishes, becoming entangled in romantic relationships despite his strong disapproval.
