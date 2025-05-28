What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (May 29, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on May 29, 2025, Ashley Abbott is coming back to Genoa City with some surprising news that could cause bigger problems at Jabot. At the same time, Amanda Sinclair will face a tough choice that puts both her job and personal relationships at risk.

Ashley’s return isn’t just about reuniting with family, as she might be bringing a serious warning. On the other hand, Amanda is stuck between doing what her boss wants and helping Phyllis Summers, who is chasing an ambitious business goal. With secrets bubbling up and loyalties being tested, the viewers will be left on the edge to know the upcoming twists on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on May 29, 2025

Ashley stuns Jack with shocking updates

Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless finally comes back from her trip with Traci, but it’s not just her return that surprises Jack; it’s the important news she brings with her. Traci got home earlier, but Ashley stayed behind a little longer because of a business meeting in Chicago. However, it soon becomes clear that this meeting was about more than just regular business.

With the ongoing conflict between the Abbotts and Victor Newman, Ashley’s mysterious information could mean that Victor is planning something new, even though he promised to wait until after Nikki’s birthday party before making any bold moves. Jack will be shocked when Ashley shares what she has found out, and it might push him to act quickly to protect Jabot from Victor’s plans.

Amanda caught in Dumas' crosshairs

Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless is in a tough spot as Aristotle Dumas starts asking more from her than she’s comfortable with. At first, Amanda agreed to help Dumas with his plans at Chancellor-Winters.

But Phyllis Summers wants to meet Dumas in person, which has made things more complicated. Dumas doesn’t like meeting people face-to-face and might now ask Amanda to stop Phyllis from trying to see him.

This puts Amanda in a difficult situation as she has to choose between disappointing Phyllis or upsetting her powerful boss, Dumas. Amanda was supposed to go on a trip to Washington, D.C. with Phyllis, but Dumas’ new orders might make her stay behind. This could mess up Phyllis’ plans and make their already tense relationship even worse.

Phyllis won’t back down easily

Phyllis is feeling excited and hopeful about her new business idea, even though she keeps running into problems. She wants to share her plans for Chancellor with Dumas, but he clearly doesn’t want to hear it. Phyllis might talk to Daniel about her ideas, looking for support and encouragement.

Meanwhile, Amanda is getting more caught up in Dumas’ changing demands, and Phyllis might not realize how risky her situation really is. The episode will show if Phyllis can change her approach in time or if she will lose her chance. Still, Phyllis is tough and won’t give up easily. Her determination might help her succeed or could cause her more trouble.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

