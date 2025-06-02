The Young and the Restless recap (June 2, 2025): Kyle’s gift impresses Nikki but still falls flat as Victor remains cold

In the latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, which aired on June 2, 2025, Genoa City’s elite gathered to celebrate Nikki Newman. Kyle Abbott gave her a heartfelt gift, but Victor wasn’t impressed, casting a shadow over the party. Meanwhile, drama unfolded behind the scenes.

Ad

Aristotle Dumas suddenly fired Damian Kane, surprising Lily and Nate. Lily planned to attend Dumas’ France party to find out more. Damian seemed to accept the firing, hinting at deeper issues within the company.

Elsewhere, Sharon brought up Martin Laurent with Ashley, causing more stress. Ashley’s shaky reaction worried Abby, who feared her mother’s mental health was getting worse.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, June 2, 2025

Kyle's gift to Nikki doesn't move Victor

Ad

Trending

Ad

At Nikki’s party on The Young and the Restless, Kyle tried to impress the Newmans. Claire brought out a big cake while Kyle gave a speech, calling Nikki strong and comparing her to the queen in chess. He gave her a charm bracelet with her grandkids and great-grandkids’ names, with space for more to be added later on.

Nikki was touched by his gift and hugged him, but Victor stayed serious and didn’t react. Kyle likely hoped to win Victor over, but Victor didn’t seem to be happy at all.

Ad

Dumas fires Damian before he can quit

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Damian ran into Lily and Nate and seemed upset. He had just gotten a call from Aristotle Dumas and told them he was fired before he could even quit. The message came through Dumas’ assistant, which made it worse.

Lily and Nate tried to figure out the reason behind the abrupt firing, while Damian felt it was personal and part of a bigger power move. Nate stayed cautious, but Lily saw this as a reason to go to Dumas’ party in France. She wanted answers, and the firing only made her more curious.

Ad

Cole’s health raises concerns

Ad

In the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Cole showed up late and blamed work, but it was clear he wasn’t feeling well. He had a bad cough and looked tired, even though he tried to act fine. Adam noticed and seemed worried.

Later, Adam danced with Chelsea and joked about going go-karting for her birthday, but he kept glancing back at Cole. It seemed like Cole was hiding something, and his health might be worse than he admitted.

Ad

Ashley spirals as Sharon presses

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Sharon brought up Martin Laurent while talking to Ashley, which made Ashley defensive. She claimed everything was fine, but her reaction said otherwise. Abby overheard the conversation and noticed her mom seemed upset and on edge.

Ashley made a vague comment about things falling apart, which worried Abby. Ashley said they should just enjoy the night, but it was clear to Sharon and Abby that something was very wrong.

Ad

Michael and Lauren clash over Victor

Ad

Elsewhere, Michael tried to talk to Victor, but Victor completely shut him down. It was clear he hadn’t forgiven Michael for their past issues. Lauren warned Michael not to get pulled back into the Newmans’ problems, but Michael said it wasn’t a big deal since Victor clearly wasn’t ready to forgive him. Still, the tension between them added to the uneasy mood of the night.

Jack and Diane hope for the best

Ad

Finally, on The Young and the Restless, Nikki spoke with Jack and Diane about Kyle and Claire’s plan to win over Victor. Jack was worried it might backfire, especially since Victor didn’t seem pleased during Kyle’s speech. They also talked about Aristotle Dumas’ upcoming party. Everyone at the table, including Victor, Nikki, Jack, and Diane, had received invitations.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless can be watched on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More