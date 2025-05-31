The Young and the Restless weekly update (May 26 to 30, 2025): Phyllis plots, Victor threatens, and Dumas shakes up Genoa City

Last week on The Young and the Restless was anything but quiet. Each major actor across Genoa City made some bold moves, all to varying degrees, some with deft strategy and some truly emotional, with all of the aftermath still being unveiled.

Ad

Phyllis Summers pulled out all the stops and threw out all common sense with her increasingly unpredictable plans to take the Chancellor role for herself, fully disregarding warnings from anyone in her way.

Kyle continued to get swept into disaster as he remained in Audra's orbit, even though there were glaring signs that all were seemingly ignoring. Back at Newman, Victor Newman ratcheted up pressure campaigns while playing power politics as old friendships started to become numb.

Ad

Trending

Michael's surprise resignation rocked the Newman household to its core, and for Nikki, the weird mix of celebration and challenge thrust her into the spotlight. The combination of Traci returning home, Claire's careful scheming, and Ashley's emotional departure brought the Abbotts together for some honest clarity between themselves during a challenging time.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless from May 26 to 30, 2025

Monday, May 26: Phyllis attempts to blow up the Chancellor on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Kyle met with Audra at GCAC about a bold marketing war between Vibrante and Jabot involving fake leaks and problems with influencers. Claire warned Kyle about Audra, but he decided to hear her out alone.

Ad

Meanwhile, Phyllis confronted Amanda at Crimson Lights about a takeover of Chancellor with Dumas's support, and she offered the executive role to Amanda. Amanda was having none of it.

Tensions escalated when Phyllis lashed out at Billy and Sally for betraying her and vowed revenge. The episode ended with Amanda and Billy contemplating what Phyllis might be planning that was unsafe to do.

Tuesday, May 27: Victor’s anger builds on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Michael's resignation at Newman alarmed everyone at the Ranch. Nikki was worried he would blame Jack, while Nick attempted to calm the situation down. At Newman Media, Victor demanded that Adam take Billy down through the media.

Adam hesitated, and Chelsea urged him to stay out of another battle with the young Newman, but Victor's ultimatum strangely left him without choice. Meanwhile, Michael was dining with Lauren and trying to enjoy retirement, but was feeling guilty.

Ad

The family was together at breakfast with a dark cloud hanging over them, and finally, the meeting ended with Victor demanding that Nick choose a side in the pending battle.

Ad

Wednesday, May 28: Traci & Diane bond in a healing moment on The Young and the Restless

Traci returned to the newly renovated Abbott Mansion, and Diane was seen giving her emotional support after her heartbreak with Martin. She opened up about her feelings to Diane and revealed that she is writing a novel to cope with the trauma.

At the jazz lounge, Claire began planning Nikki's birthday with the help of Pietro and Kyle with the goal os impressing Victor. Meanwhile, Victoria locked horns with her father and asked him to stop interfering with Claire's love life.

Ad

Thursday, May 29: Ashley makes a short return to The Young and the Restless

Ashley made her return to the Abbott mansion, and she complimented Diane on the renovation. She revealed her intention to return to Paris for continued healing, as she didn't trust the clinic anymore.

Before departing, she shared a warm moment with Jack, and they spoke about John Abbott. Meanwhile, with Harrison's help, Claire and Kyle came up with the idea of gifting Nikki a family book.

Ad

Phyllis revealed that she was leaving for D.C with Amanda for an important meeting with Dumas. It was revealed that this is a calculated move by her to run for the Chancellor.

Ad

Friday, May 30: Dumas sends shockwaves through Genoa City on The Young and the Restless

Abby, Lily, and Devon received mysterious invitations from Dumas. Lily was surprised as Damian invited her to France to attend Dumas's party, which hinted at a growing connection.

At the Abbott Mansion, Jack showed concerns with regard to the invitation and suspected that it might mean that Billy was involved in Dumas's dealings. On the other side of the town, Victor gifted Nikki a restored Ferrari, and Nick and Victoria gave her a jewellery box filled with memories for her birthday.

Ad

The birthday party began at the jazz lounge and featured an elaborate decor by Pietro. Victor and Nikki’s grand entrance kicked off the celebration, but uncertainty hung in the air.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More