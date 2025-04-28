"Looks like a funeral home” – The Young and the Restless fans debate Abbott mansion’s controversial new renovation

The much-awaited Abbott mansion's renovation was completed on The Young and the Restless, and the doors were thrown open for the Abbott family and fans to view the changes on April 25, 2025. For weeks before this, Jack Abbott built up tension by feeling apprehensive about the changes.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless, the long-running CBS daily soap, will continue to engage fans with the day-to-day lives of the residents of the fictional Genoa City.

Disclaimer: This article may be speculative in parts and contains some spoilers.

As expected, the soap's fans were eager to find out about the makeover of the mansion. After the airing of the episode, many fans went on social media to express their opinions about the renovations. One viewer, identifying as Susan Murray, commented:

"Looks like a funeral home. Love the entryway it's nice and bright."

A fan's comment on the Abbott mansion (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian day Ahead Recaps)

Susan was replying to another viewer, Pati Woolridge-Mast, on the Facebook fan page, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, where Pati claimed to love the renovation.

The original Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Many fans compared the look of the renovated living room to that of a funeral room. Some disliked the couch while others found the room cluttered.

Fans disliking the renovated look (Image via Facebook/@Young and the Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Some fans had a more neutral opinion, disliking parts of the changes while liking some others.

Some fans had a more moderate view (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

However, many fans have loved the changes, finding the color scheme brighter than before.

Some fans liked the renovations (Image via Facebook/@Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

The Young and the Restless: What was the Abbott family's reaction to the renovation?

On Thursday's episode, dated April 24, 2025, Diane Jenkins opened her renovated work in front of her husband and son after taking them in with their eyes closed. Kyle's first reaction was one of appreciation. However, Jack's reaction was left as a cliffhanger on Thursday's episode.

Friday's episode, dated April 25, 2025, saw Diane getting anxious as her husband moved around the room taking in the changes, but not uttering a word. However, he gave his approval to the makeover, calling it perfect. He also pointed out that it combined the old-world charm and modern looks. Moreover, he could imagine his father in the room.

As Kyle poured out drinks to celebrate, his mother explained the artefacts and their placements. After a tour of the dining room, Kyle promised to come for Sunday dinners there with Claire. After he left, Jack questioned Diane on some of her choices. As she explained her reasoning, Jack claimed to be impressed and congratulated her on doing a great job.

While Diane was worried about Ashley and Traci's reactions, Jack assured her by emphasizing that his parents would have loved the changes she made to the family home.

The Young and the Restless: What is likely to be the Abbott family's future storyline?

While Jack and Diane will be moving into the newly renovated mansion, Kyle will stay away in another place with Claire. Since Victor will not give up attacking the Abbotts, Jack will need to stay alert.

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Audra will put her plan into action and try to target Kyle. This is meant to break Claire's trust in him. However, Nikki has already warned her granddaughter about finding Audra in collusion with Victor. As such, Claire may be on guard. She may even consider warning Kyle about the same.

On the other hand, Jack will show support for Billy's new venture in a short-lived truce between the brothers. Since Billy may be making a mistake in collaborating with Aristotle Dumas, his future may come tumbling down in the future.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless every weekday to know how the Abbott family members are keeping up with their lives.

