The Young and the Restless recap (April 25, 2025): Adam stuns Chelsea with a surprise proposal while Diane uncovers the Abbott family treasure

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on April 25, 2025, Adam Newman made a big gesture to Chelsea Lawson, which caused some confusion and excitement. At the Abbott house, Jack thanked Diane for the home updates and was touched by a special thing she found in the attic.

Lily Winters and Audra Charles questioned Holden Novak about Damian Kane. Holden stayed loyal, but Lily still didn’t trust his reasons for being in Genoa City. Adam’s unexpected proposal led to a funny misunderstanding, while Diane’s attic discovery brought back old memories and added some heart to The Young and the Restless episode.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, April 25, 2025

Adam’s surprise proposal stuns Chelsea

At the Society on The Young and the Restless, Adam planned a sweet lunch with Chelsea and made it look like he was about to propose. He knelt down, and Chelsea panicked, thinking he was asking her to marry him. But instead, Adam asked her to be COO at Newman Media.

Chelsea was surprised and unsure. She didn’t feel qualified and worried about working so closely with Adam. He tried to ease her fears, saying she understood him better than anyone and could challenge him in the right way. He also made it clear this wouldn’t be like his past work with Sally.

Even with his support, Chelsea wasn’t ready to decide. Adam gave her space and joked by kneeling again to “propose” ordering flatbread. Chelsea laughed and felt embarrassed, but she appreciated the moment. She kissed him, and the other diners thought that it was a marriage proposal.

Diane’s attic discovery connects to the Abbott family legacy

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Jack was impressed with the updates Diane made. He liked that the home felt modern but still had its original charm. He and Diane hoped the changes might convince Kyle and Claire to move in, but Kyle still wanted his own place.

Things turned emotional when Jack saw a portrait above the fireplace. Diane said she found it in the attic with a note saying it was a gift from Dina to John in 1956. The discovery brought back warm memories and made Jack feel more connected to his family.

The portrait's meaning gave Jack comfort as he focused on being a father and grandfather. It also brought hope for the family's future, even with some tension still there.

Audra and Lily confront Holden’s motives

Back at Society, Lily and Audra pressed Holden for answers about Damian Kane and Aristotle Dumas. Lily was worried Audra’s ties to them could hurt Nate, but Audra said she wasn’t hiding anything.

Holden joined them and stood by Damian, saying he’d do anything for him. Audra wasn’t so sure Damian would do the same. Lily also asked why Holden was still in Genoa City and not back in Los Angeles.

After he walked away, Lily guessed Holden had feelings for Audra and might know secrets about her. The tension between the women grew as Lily tried to figure out if Audra or Holden could cause trouble down the line.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

