The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees a tense train ride, a mysterious maze, and Dumas monitoring from afar

This coming week, The Young and the Restless is going to take a very dramatic turn far away from Genoa City. The weekly preview for June 16 - 20 reveals that several major players will travel to France to attend the mysterious and legendary Aristotle Dumas’s extravagant and exclusive event.

Although the gathering is an invite-only affair, the loyal viewers will soon witness the event become a bit more complicated and even disturbing.

Everyone who attends the event will first enjoy a luxurious train ride to the venue, but it will not be long before the guests are picking up on some suspicious cues suggesting something is wrong.

There is a convoluted maze for some of the guests, and the gathering starts to feel like more of a game or a trap. Meanwhile, an unidentified man will be seen capturing footage through a hidden camera feed, which he monitors from the shadows. This signifies some unknown figure watching their every move.

Perhaps the anonymity associated with the gathering leaves the other participants thinking they are just attending a casual get-together. However, it may be a little more sinister. The upcoming week’s episodes will unveil Aristotle Dumas’s true intentions without revealing all of his demonstrative pieces just yet.

A train journey into the unknown on The Young and the Restless

Several characters will board a train Dumas has arranged, and the next chapter of the enigmatic gathering will commence. While the journey begins, Sharon and Nick will be together on the train.

Along with Sharon and Nick, the group will also consist of Nikki, Victor, Sally, and Billy. Tension will rise even before the train has left the station, but it will be amplified when Billy makes a remark to Victor about "entering Dumas's den."

Victor will provide a confident, and possibly arrogant, impression of whatever awaits them on the other side of their journey. Meanwhile, not everyone will be calm.

Lily will exclaim she feels uneasy, and even go so far as to say she doesn't think this situation is a little strange. She may turn out to be right, even if Lily's instinct is not logical and provable, nothing about this trip will go as planned on The Young and the Restless.

The path of the maze challenge on The Young and the Restless

Meanwhile, another group will arrive at what appears to be a puzzle-like challenge: a large and creepy maze. Jack, Diane, Kyle, and Audra will approach the site hesitantly and will be met by Dumas's assistant, Carter.

He'll tell them that this is a "challenge" and requires them to go in. While Carter's explanation is lacking and vague, and the nerves aren't decreased at all, the group will agree to take on the challenge.

Once they step onto the winding pathways of the maze, nerves will set in. Whether the challenge is symbolic, psychological, or actual danger remains to be seen. It will be clear that Dumas has planned an elaborate experience with hidden agendas every step of the way.

Dumas observes from distant shadows on The Young and the Restless

As the guests maneuver trains and mazes, another angle to the storyline will unfold completely behind closed doors. A mystery man, portrayed by the Days of Our Lives alumni, Billy Flynn, will keep track of the guests as they party through an invisible camera feed.

The camera footage will also confirm that the party is being watched as it happens, presumably by Dumas himself. If it is Flynn playing Cane Ashby (a recast version many suspect), the reveal has the potential to alter long-standing relationships.

The actual identity of the man who continually watches the screen won't be revealed this week. The visuals will tug on questions of who pulls the strings on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

