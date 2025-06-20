“TOTAL LET DOWN” — The Young and the Restless fans react with frustration as Dumas is revealed to be Cane, calling it a wasted twist

In the ongoing storyline of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the people of Genoa City have arrived in Nice for the private island party organized by Aristotle Dumas. However, upon learning the real identity of the mysterious billionaire, fans were left disappointed. Aristotle Dumas is none other than Cane Ashby, who has been reintroduced on the soap opera by Days actor Billy Flynn.

Many fans voiced their opinions on social media and shared their thoughts on the same. They talked about their views on the recast and how disappointed they were after learning the news. A fan named Darlene Herman commented on a discussion post started by another fan on Facebook. Darleen wrote:

"WOW..what a TOTAL LET DOWN in revealing who Dumas is. Cane?? Not even the original Cane since he's on another soap. This whole storyline was and is A COLOSSAL WASTE OF TIME!!!!"

Comments by fans on the post

Darleen commented on a post started by another fan named Janet Jacaruso, who shared a photo of Billy Flynn, as he stepped into the character of Cane Ashby or Aristotle Dumas, and captioned it as:

"Y&R day ahead June 20! Lily is furious when Cane turns out to be Aristotle Dumas."

The Original Post by the fan

Many fans of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless took an interest in the post. Some fans wrote that they agreed with Darleen, and that it was indeed a letdown. They commented:

Comments by fans on the post

On the other hand, many fans of The Young and the Restless also commented on the poor casting, as the original actor, Daniel Goddard, looked mature, while Billy Flynn, who replaced him, looks way too young for the character. They wrote:

Comments by fans on the post

Here's everything to know about the character of Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless

Cane Ashby is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Ashby was introduced in 2007, initially portrayed by the Australian-American actor Daniel Goddard.

Cane has been a central figure on The Young and the Restless, being a part of some major storylines, specifically because of his involvement with Lily Winters. He came to Genoa in search of his birth mother, who was later discovered to be Jill Abbott.

In a shocking twist, he also married Amber Moore, who manipulated him to do so. However, after the truth about her manipulation was revealed, they ended their marriage.

Later, he got involved with Lily Winters, and their relationship experienced many ups and downs. One of the main challenges was the age gap between them.

Although they were attracted to each other, they initially kept their distance because of it. However, after spending time apart, they realized they could not forget one another and decided to start dating, despite Lily's father, Neil, disapproving of their relationship.

When the two got married, their relationship faced a lot of issues, particularly because of Cane's history of deception. He faked his death, betrayed her during her time of illness. Due to all the challenges that strained their relationship, the two decided to separate and eventually got divorced.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

