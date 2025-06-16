“Victor is involved somehow” — The Young and the Restless viewers predict shocking mastermind reveal tied to Billy's contact

In recent episodes of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the mysterious billionaire has invited a guest from Genoa City. The event is going to take place at a private island called Nice in France. This has been a much anticipated event by the fans that will unravel the real identity of Aristotle Dumas, who has been living under that name for quite some time.

Recently, people from Genoa City have left and made their way to the private island for the event.

Many fans have been making predictions about who would be the real Aristotle Dumas, and what could probably take place. Meanwhile, many fans believed Dumas calling everyone to a private Island could be a trap.

Many fans shared their predictions and opinion on the same. In a recent discussion post, a fan by the name of Angella MD Edwards commented:

"Victor is involved somehow. There is no way he is taking a back seat to anyone. His favorite words are he never loses."

Angella commented on a discussion post started by another fan named Dennis Guzalak on Facebook on June 15, 2025.

The latter made a prediction that Dumas could be someone working for the notorious Victor Newman. Dennis wrote,

"Here’s my prediction. The guy watching the monitor is the new guy on the show. But it’s not Dumas. It’s a guy working for Victor, who is Dumas. And he’s coordinating things for him. He’s who Billy was in contact with. All the hints from Victor point to it."

Many fans of the show took an interest and shared their views on the same:

On the other hand, many fans of the The Young and the Restless speculated who the mysterious billionaire Aristotle Dumas could be:

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations.

Here's everything to know about the dynamic between Victor and Billy from The Young and the Restless

On The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman's sole purpose lately has been around destroying the Abbotts. He has plans to take down Kyle as he is dating her granddaughter Claire despite his disapproval, and now he is focusing on Billy Abbott.

In the previous episode which aired on June 11, 2025, Victor arrived at Neman Media in a brief discussion with son Adam. During their conversations, Victor exclaims his desire to take down Billy Abbott.

Elsewhere in Genoa, Billy is also planning something major that Sally has an idea about. Billy shared that he is suspicious of Victor and Aristotle Dumas, as he believes that the two know each-other and might be working together.

Sally suggested they do not attend the event, to which Billy was adamant that he will go. Billy also remarked that this trip could possibly change the power dynamics in Genoa.

Also Read: The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 16 to June 20, 2025)

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network

