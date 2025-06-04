“Sounds like a trap to me” — The Young and the Restless fans fear Dumas’s island getaway could turn deadly for the elites in a chilling twist

In recent episodes of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, everyone in Genoa City seems to be talking about a mysterious billionaire, Aristotle Dumas, whose identity remains unknown.

However, recently, some of the residents have received an invitation to a private island to meet Dumas and attend an event. The invitations were sent to Victor Newman, Jack Abbott, Michael Baldwin, and a few other elites of the city.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations.

Many fans of The Young and the Restless have raised eyebrows about this invitation to the private island. Viewers seem to have mixed reactions towards the situation; a fan by the name of Ivy Green commented on a discussion post started by another fan of the soap on Facebook, writing,

"Sounds like a trap to me."

Comment by a fan on a discussion post (Image via Facebook/Evelyn Rutledge)

Ivy Green commented on a discussion post started by a user named Evelyn Rutledge on a Facebook fan page. On June 3, 2025, Emily wrote,

"Is anyone else thinking this is a bad idea for all of the elites to be going to Dumas’s private island. They may not be able to leave."

The original post by the fan (Image via Facebook/Evelyn Rutledge)

In the post, Emily expressed her suspicion about why the unknown Aristotle Dumas is calling everyone to a private island. She suspects that the people of Genoa might not be able to escape the island, leaving endless possibilities of what could happen next.

Many fans of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless shared their opinions on the same. While some viewers believe this could be the end of the long-running soap, others think this will be another long storyline.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/Evelyn Rutledge)

On the other hand, some fans of the soap opera compared this plot with that of some famous mystery movies, while also making assumptions about the upcoming storyline on the show.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/Evelyn Rutledge)

Here's everything to know about the mysterious Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless

Aristotle Dumas is a fictional character on the CBS Network's The Young and the Restless. The character came into conversations as a billionaire who is helping Billy gain power at Chancellor.

Dumas is also helping Damian Kane; however, when Lilly Winters confronted the latter to set a meeting with the billionaire, Damian got defensive and asked for the agenda for the same. Furthermore, Amanda Sinclair also returned to Genoa City as the lawyer/representative of the unknown entity.

Meanwhile, in a conversation between Phyllis and Sally, they discussed the mysterious billionaire who has been helping Billy, and Phyllis shared her concerns about the person possibly being dangerous. However, she remarked that such people can easily get off track, so she asked Sally to bring Billy back on track and not get involved with the shady Aristotle Dumas.

Fans of The Young and the Restless speculate that Dumas might be someone from the past. There were some speculations that Aristotle Dumas might actually be Drucilla Winters, who was presumed dead, but her body was never found. Other fans of the soap opera suspect that it might be Cane Ashby with a new face, or even Tucker McCall.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can catch its latest episodes on the CBS Network.

