The Young and the Restless recap (June 19, 2025): Guests reach the maze center as Dumas finally makes his move

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 19, 2025, Aristotle Dumas’ mountain chateau brought together most of the Newman and Abbott families for a tense and mysterious event. Lily, Devon, and Damian arrived by train and entered a tricky hedge maze. Abby was missing for now because Dominic was sick.

In the maze, Phyllis had a touching moment with Nick until Sharon walked in. Damian struggled with claustrophobia, while Kyle and Audra mixed flirting with their perfume competition. Everyone eventually made it to the center for cocktails, where tension lingered.

As the group waited for Dumas, he decided not to delay his plan. With the words “I need her,” he revealed himself, ready to set his next move in motion.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, June 19, 2025

Arrival at Dumas’ chateau and the maze challenge begins

Lily, Devon, and Damian on The Young and the Restless arrived on Dumas’ private train, feeling both impressed and uneasy. Since Abby was delayed because Dominic was sick, they entered the maze without her. Damian admitted he had claustrophobia, but Lily helped calm him by talking about open spaces and the wine waiting at the center.

Carter greeted them with Dumas’ instructions and mentioned Abby’s delay. Meanwhile, Dumas watched everything from behind the scenes, carefully planning each step.

Phyllis and Nick’s unexpected moment, Sharon’s interruption

In the maze on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis ran into Nick, and they talked about how strange Dumas’ games were. Things turned serious when Phyllis had a panic attack, reminded of her past with Martin Laurent. Nick comforted her and helped her feel better.

Just then, Sharon showed up to show Nick some flowers and saw them hugging. Feeling the tension, Phyllis brushed it off and continued through the maze alone toward the drinks.

Kyle and Audra’s flirtatious detour

Kyle tried to get cell service to call Claire, but ran into Audra. She surprised him by speaking kindly about Cole’s illness and Amy’s cancer, softening their usual teasing.

They soon went back to joking about their perfume contest. Kyle asked to smell her scent, and she let him sniff her neck. He said it was “not bad,” but she pushed for more. He finally called it “intoxicating,” and they walked to the maze’s center, their flirty tension growing.

Cocktail hour and Jack and Diane’s rising suspicions

At the maze’s center, Billy served drinks to Sally after finishing first. Jack and Diane soon joined them. When Kyle and Audra arrived, Diane looked suspicious. She felt Audra had more in mind than just perfume, but Jack trusted Kyle.

Later, Diane questioned Audra, who gave vague answers and said she’d be spending more time with Kyle. Meanwhile, Kyle told Jack that Audra’s perfume was impressive and she’d be tough to beat.

The mastermind steps into the light

At Dumas’ office on The Young and the Restless, Carter informed him that all guests had arrived except Abby. Feeling impatient, Dumas decided not to wait until tomorrow to reveal himself.

He told Carter to say he had arrived in Nice and to include Victor and Nikki. He also told Carter to “make the call,” saying he needed “her,” likely meaning Amanda Sinclair.

Dumas then stood up and showed his full face for the first time. With a serious look, he said it was time to reveal himself.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

