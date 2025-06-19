The Young and the Restless star Billy Flynn confirms the face of mysterious Aristotle Dumas

American actor Billy Flynn confirmed that he would be joining The Young and the Restless as Aristotle Dumas. Best known by daytime fans for portraying Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Flynn opened up about his new role on the CBS soap opera during an interview with US Weekly.

Ad

In the interview that was published on June 18, 2025, Billy Flynn revealed that the showrunners of The Young and the Restless decided to cast him as Aristotle Dumas, the businessman whose identity had long been a mystery.

"There’s a lot of moving parts that were involved. It was a whirlwind of emotions — mainly excitement, but there was fear involved. It felt like a serendipitous thing, the way the universe put all these different pieces together for it to align where the opportunity came when it did, and how it did," Flynn stated.

Ad

Trending

In the interview, Flynn talked about feeling nervous before taking over the role of Dumas. He explained how every member of the show's cast tried their best to make him feel comfortable on the set.

"Before I started, I was nervous to work with all these people. I was comfortable where I was and I had earned trust and in the people who knew what I could do. But everybody here was so great. I remember watching the monitor the first day, and was so impressed by everybody’s talent that I started to get really nervous (again)," Flynn added.

Ad

The actor discussed that there had been a lot of hype surrounding the identity of Aristotle Dumas. He explained that the soap had teased the character as a mysterious business tycoon for months, but he had yet to appear on screen. Flynn said the current excitement revolving around Dumas made him feel even more nervous.

Later, during his conversation with US Weekly, Flynn teased that there was more to the story revolving around Dumas. He revealed that he would be making his debut on The Young and the Restless as Aristotle Dumas on June 20, 2025. While talking about the character, Flynn remarked:

Ad

"It’s been a dream come true. I’m really grateful to Josh (Griffith) and all the people involved who made that decision and trusted me to come over and see me in this part that on paper, I don’t know if it was me or not, but time will tell."

Ad

Current plot dynamics revolving around Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, the significant figures in Genoa City received an invitation from Aristotle Dumas to attend a party on the French Riviera in Nice, France.

In the May 30, 2025, episode of the daytime drama, Nikki's birthday party took a shocking turn when everyone started talking about Dumas' invitations. When Lily skipped Nikki's party to meet Damian, the latter opened up about his invite to Aristotle's event.

Ad

Ad

In the episode aired on May 30, 2025, Victoria handed out Dumas' invitations to Michael and Lauren. Michael believed that Dumas made a smart move, but he remained curious and skeptical.

When Nick arrived at Nikki's birthday party with gifts, he revealed that more invitations from Dumas had arrived for Victor, Nikki, and Victoria. Everyone was shocked to receive the invitations to France, and Dumas quickly became the talk of the town. Victor, on the other hand, thought about Aristotle's true motives.

Ad

During the June 17, 2025, episode of the soap opera, everyone started arriving in France for Dumas' party. It was revealed that Dumas was secretly watching everyone from a distance. He monitored everyone's movement, without anyone being aware.

As part of his bigger plan, Dumas decided to use hidden cameras. He secretly kept an eye on Phyllis and watched her traveling on a train. Several guests started arriving at the venue, but Dumas was nowhere to be seen. Carter stated that Dumas' flight had been delayed and he would not arrive until the next day.

Ad

More about Billy Flynn's life and career as the actor prepares to play Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Billy Flynn was born in St. Francis, Minnesota, on May 29, 1985. Daytime fans recognized him for portraying Chad DiMera on the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives. The American actor and film producer graduated from St. Cloud State University in 2007, where he majored in finance and minored in economics.

Besides playing the role of Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Flynn starred in numerous films and television shows. Fans of Billy Flynn could catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Escape Room, Hawaii Five-0, Willowbrook, Dead On Arrival, Solely, and 80 in 10.

Ad

For his performance as Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Flynn earned three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017, 2019, and 2023.

Apart from waiting for the roles Flynn portrays in the future, fans are eager to find out how Aristotle Dumas' storyline unravels, as the actor prepares to play the mysterious businessman in the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Also read: “Can’t get any worse” — The Young and the Restless viewers slam pacing and drag character behavior in latest episode

Ad

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More