The Young and the Restless recap (June 18, 2025): Mariah walks out on Tessa as Adam wins back Chelsea’s trust

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 18, 2025, Mariah told Tessa she wanted to separate, feeling too overwhelmed by guilt from her recent mistake. Tessa was crushed but couldn’t change her mind.

At Newman Media, Chelsea misunderstood Adam’s actions and got angry, thinking he broke his promise. But once Adam explained, they made up and grew closer. Daniel spent time with his dad, Danny, talking about love and life. Later, he comforted Tessa when she was struggling, offering support when she needed it most.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Chelsea explodes over Adam’s secret only to learn the truth

At Newman Media on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea got impatient when Adam took longer than expected during what was meant to be a quick visit. When she asked what was going on, Adam said he was just checking emails. But Chelsea didn’t believe him and feared he had gone ahead with the plan to attack Billy Abbott’s reputation.

Chelsea reminded Adam of the promises he made to change and said she didn’t know if she could trust him again. To calm her down, Adam showed her his laptop. Instead of anything bad, it just showed a zombie video game invite from Connor and Johnny.

Chelsea apologized for jumping to conclusions. She opened up and told Adam she had given him the part of her heart she usually kept protected. Their fight turned into a heartfelt moment, and they agreed to face Victor’s anger together as a team.

Mariah pushes Tessa away after haunting flashbacks

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Mariah was thinking about the night she drank too much and almost kissed a white-haired man. She felt guilty and confused. When she met Tessa, she could hardly look at her.

Mariah told Tessa she couldn’t talk about what happened. She said it wasn’t fair to keep putting her problems on Tessa and their daughter, Aria. Mariah said they should separate and make a schedule to see Aria. Tessa was shocked and begged her to stay, but Mariah said she needed to handle things alone.

Tessa thought Mariah had cheated and said she forgave her, hoping they could work it out. But Mariah said it was worse than cheating. She didn’t explain what happened. Even though Tessa wanted to face it together, Mariah left, and Tessa was heartbroken.

Daniel offers a shoulder as Tessa breaks down

After having dinner with his dad at Society, Daniel went to Crimson Lights with Danny. He saw that Tessa looked upset and stopped. Mariah was outside and saw Daniel walking toward Tessa through the window. It was too hard for her to watch, so she walked away and cried nearby.

Tessa didn’t feel ready to talk, but she was glad Daniel was there. When he offered to give her space, she stopped him and hugged him. She was heartbroken and let herself cry in his arms.

Daniel saw how hurt she was and just held her. He gave her quiet support without saying much. It was a sad but strong moment between two friends who had been through a lot.

The Young and the Restless episode ended with this scene, leaving fans wondering what will happen next with Mariah and Tessa and how long things will stay calm between Adam and Chelsea.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

