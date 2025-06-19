I was disappointed that Teriah’s downfall on The Young and the Restless might come from secrets, not betrayal

Mariah and Tessa became my favorite soap couple ever since I first saw them on The Young and the Restless. Their love story, though not perfect, always felt real and deep. They built a beautiful relationship out of difficult circumstances, such as navigating personal traumas by being next to each other, and forming a family together.

This is why it is painful to watch their relationship crumble, not because of betrayal or cheating, but rather silence. As a longtime fan of The Young and the Restless, I expected more from Teriah as a couple.

I always assumed that if Teriah broke up on The Young and the Restless, it would be because of an outside force or a conflict that they could not resolve together, not their actions.

Now we are forced to watch Mariah slip further into the void she created through this secret, and she is slowly pushing away the person who stood with her throughout everything.

Secrets have eroded the foundation of Teriah's relationship on The Young and the Restless

It all started after Mariah returned from the business trip, which ruined everything. She looked completely shattered after her return. Her demeanor was subtle to begin with, but slowly it became noticeable.

She was seen confiding in Sharon that she had done something terrible, which she could not disclose to Tessa. That one line sent chills down my spine. Not just because of what it implied, but because it set a course that felt so unlike them.

One thing I admired about Mariah and Tessa was their ability to communicate even when the problem seemed hard, and so to see her shut Tessa out hurt. The situation seemed even worse when she implied that whatever she did was worse than a one-night stand.

She refused Sharon's support and also started shutting Tessa out. Though the writers have not given us much detail to go by, they have hinted that it involves a possibly predatory old man. The fact that the old man could be Ian Ward makes it harder to watch.

Understandably, Mariah is having a hard time dealing with the trauma, but the way the soap is drawing it out is making it harder for the viewers to watch. This makes me frustrated rather than feel empathy for Mariah.

On the other hand, Tessa is left in the dark completely. She is trying to connect and communicate with her wife, who refuses to do so. She is also oblivious to the truth, which makes it harder for her.

It is heartbreaking to see her struggle. This silence is creating an emotional distance between Teriah and feels more damaging. Mariah should have just come out clean, and they could have faced it together.

No villain, just a wall on The Young and the Restless

What I feel most let down by is the fact that there is not a straight-up villain in this narrative, only the isolation that comes from secrets. And that is what I think is so crushing.

Mariah has not betrayed Tessa with someone else, and Tessa has not deserted her. But they are still separated, because Mariah will not share. The idea of Mariah trying to keep it together while everything disintegrates triggers something, and it is so heartbreaking.

Not in a sort of dramatic, soap opera enactment twist of betrayal kind of way, but instead in a subdued, immobilizing way that leaves you, as the viewer of The Young and the Restless, feeling helpless.

There is an inclination that Tessa may become closer to Daniel. I hope the writers will not let that happen. Tessa needs a place to talk, but if she develops a romantic emotional connection with Daniel before she at least knows what is going on with Mariah, this will erase years of development.

I still want Teriah to overcome this; they deserve to finish on their terms and not due to unspoken hurt. If Mariah can summon the strength to open up, who knows if they can build upon the foundation they have already created?

It will take more than a few flashbacks and vague warnings from a ghost to bring them back together. Time is running out, and I hope The Young and the Restless writers remember what made this couple matter to viewers in the first instance, and it wasn't perfection; it was honesty.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

