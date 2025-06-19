What is happening between Mariah and Tessa on The Young and the Restless? Plot dynamics explored

For years, The Young and the Restless viewers have rooted for Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter, aka "Teriah." Their relationship hasn’t been perfect, but it’s always felt real. From their tumultuous start to a historic wedding and the adoption of their daughter Aria, the two created a life together that came hard-won and full of feeling. But recently, things have gotten dark.

The solid couple now finds itself in the middle of a crisis that's about to break everything they've worked for. Mariah and Tessa's road hasn't been smooth. They weathered mistrust, family melodrama, and even professional tensions and emerged stronger with each challenge.

Their 2022 wedding was a fan favorite—one of the rare times on daytime television that an LGBTQ+ romance received the grand, glorious sendoff it had earned. And when they welcomed adopted baby Aria into their family, everything seemed to have finally come together. But now? Everything is falling apart.

Trending

The Young and the Restless: Mariah’s return sparks concern

It began when Mariah returned from a business trip for Cassidy First. She wasn't just exhausted—she was shattered. Something had occurred during her trip, something she hadn't shared with anyone, the complete story about.

While having a quiet, intense moment with her mom, Sharon, Mariah confessed that she'd done something so terrible, she worried it would end her marriage.

When Sharon attempted to reassure her gently, telling her that even the most egregious errors can be ironed out if one is honest about it, Mariah brought her up short. "I can never tell Tessa," she said.

And then came the coup de grâce: what transpired was worse than infidelity. That line has put viewers in a whirlpool of conjecture.

The Young and the Restless: A haunting memory

Since coming back, Mariah's been besieged by unsettling flashbacks—those of an older man she met in a hotel bar having a drink. The images are unclear but unnerving. Most fans suspect the man could be Ian Ward, a manipulative cult leader from Mariah's troubled history.

Nothing has been made official, but the potential adds another layer of horror to her silence.

Whether the flashbacks are actual, exist only in her mind, or represent a dissociative collapse is unclear. What is certain is that Mariah is burdened by something—something that's consuming her and driving a huge wedge between her and Tessa.

The Young and the Restless: Tessa’s struggle to connect

Tessa, meanwhile, is attempting to try. She knows Mariah is in pain, but whenever she attempts to reach out, she runs into a brick wall. The emotional distance between them continues to widen, and since Sharon is currently not available, there's no one else to help mend the divide.

It's tragic to see. This is a pair that's always had the hallmark of communication, and now, silence is triumphing.

With Tessa growing more and more isolated, she's been relying on Daniel Romalotti for comfort. Both have experienced loss—Daniel is still mourning Heather—and their low-key friendship has developed. There is no romance yet, but in soap land, friendships can easily become romance.

What's next for Teriah in The Young and the Restless?

In a recent Soaps.com interview, Young & Restless head writer Josh Griffith gave us a sobering glimpse of the future for Mariah and Tessa. He shared:

"As Mariah attempts to hold it together, everything is falling apart," and cautioned that "her marriage is right in the middle of this emotional storm."

Adding to the drama, a recent spoiler pic reveals Tessa in emotional shambles, and Mariah shut down entirely, verifying just how bad things have become. Teriah has endured a lot, and the fans have remained loyal to them throughout it. But this plotline isn't feeling the same.

The guilt, the dishonesty, the emotional distance—there is more at stake than a misunderstanding. There is a break that might not repair itself unless the truth transpires. Whether their love will make it through this moment is yet to be seen.

But this much is sure: The Young and the Restless is serving up some of its most poignant storytelling ever—and Teriah's future has never been more in doubt.

Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless streaming on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More