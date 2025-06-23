“I love the new guy” — Mixed reactions pour in as Billy Flynn debuts as Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that premiered on June 20, 2025, everyone arrived in Nice, France, to attend the party arranged by Aristotle Dumas. Victor and Nikki tried to remain composed when Carter informed them that Dumas had arrived at the scene. It was disclosed that Cane Ashby was actually Aristotle Dumas.
Addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans expressed their opinions about the revelation of Aristotle's identity on social media. While several netizens praised actor Billy Flynn for taking over Cane Ashby's role, many viewers criticized the casting choice.
One fan, named Joni Scharff, commented on Facebook, praising the casting choice. Joni applauded the showrunners for casting Billy Flynn as the new Cane Ashby, who was revealed to be Aristotle Dumas. Joni stated:
"I love the new guy!!!!!! The other one was always so whiny!!! Billy Flynn is great."
Joni responded to a post made by Valerie Bragg. Valerie posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on June 21, 2025, criticizing the casting move. Valerie noted that Daniel Goddard, the original Cane, would have been a better choice.
Several fans commented on the thread, sharing mixed reactions about the casting choice. While a netizen urged the viewers to give actor Billy Flynn a chance to prove himself, another fan noted that Tucker should have been the real Aristotle Dumas.
Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their criticism about Billy Flynn being cast as Cane. One viewer pointed out that this appeared to be a bad casting move. On the other hand, another user remarked that the revelation was a big letdown after a long build-up.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless
In The Young and the Restless episode aired on June 20, 2025, everyone gathered in Nice, France, to attend Aristotle Dumas' party. When Amanda questioned Aristotle's plan, she figured out that there was no turning back from the situation.
Victor and Nikki tried to remain calm when Carter disclosed that Dumas had arrived at the venue. Later, it was finally revealed that Cane was actually Dumas.
In the meantime, Lily was shocked to discover that her ex-husband, Cane Ashby, was Dumas. While she asked for answers, others present at the bash also discovered the truth about Dumas' true identity.
More about Billy Flynn, the actor who played Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless
Billy Flynn was born in St. Francis, Minnesota, on May 29, 1985. He has been recognized by daytime fans for playing Chad DiMera on the Peacock daytime drama Days of Our Lives.
Flynn graduated from St. Cloud State University in 2007, majoring in finance and minoring in economics.
Apart from playing the role of Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Flynn starred in numerous films and television shows. Billy Flynn has also appeared in popular productions such as Dead On Arrival, Solely, Escape Room, Hawaii Five-0, Willowbrook, and 80 in 10.
Also read: “Dumas is the frontman” — The Young and the Restless fans question character ties as Victor theories swirl
Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.