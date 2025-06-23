“Dumas is the frontman” — The Young and the Restless fans question the character's ties as Victor theories swirl

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on June 20, 2025, everyone arrived in France to attend the party arranged by Aristotle Dumas. Victor and Nikki tried to remain calm when Carter informed them that Dumas had arrived at the venue.

It was revealed that Cane Ashby was actually Dumas, which Victor seemingly knew. Since then, rumors have sparked about Dumas being related to Victor.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the big reveal. While several netizens argued about the character's ties to other people, many viewers responded to the theories suggesting Victor's connection to Dumas.

Trending

One fan, going by the name Pat Bortolin, commented on Facebook, saying Dumas appeared to be the frontman. Pat said:

"I still think it's Matin playing head games with the GC gang and Dumas is the frontman."

A post made by a fan, suggesting that Dumas seemed to be the frontman (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Pat responded to a post made by Maria D. King. They posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, discussing whether Dumas was related to Victor in some way. Maria wrote:

"So what are the chances that Dumas/Cane is related to Victor?"

A Facebook post about Aristotle Dumas (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments. While a netizen wondered whether Dumas was allegedly Victor's son from another affair, another fan debunked the theory, saying he was not related to Victor.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the true identity of Aristotle Dumas. One viewer agreed that Dumas seemed to be the frontman. On the other hand, users denied Victor's connection to Dumas, suggesting that they were simply business rivals.

Fans voice their opinions about Dumas and Victor (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless

On June 20, 2025, episode, everyone gathered in France to attend Aristotle's party. When Amanda questioned Dumas' plan, she learned that there was no turning back.

Nikki and Victor tried to remain composed when Carter announced that Dumas had arrived in Nice, France. During the big reveal, it was disclosed that Cane was Aristotle Dumas.

In this episode, Lily was stunned to discover that her ex-husband, Cane, was Aristotle Dumas. While she demanded answers, others present at the party also learned the truth about Aristotle's true identity.

She asked Cane why he pretended to be someone else for the last six years. Cane responded to Lily, saying he had created Dumas' identity to build a new life for himself. He admitted that Amanda had been helping him plan the big reveal.

Lily could not believe that he had become a billionaire so quickly. She worried that their kids had been dragged into it. After hearing Lily's concerns, Cane assured her that their kids were not involved. He promised to explain everything after telling everyone the truth about his identity. However, Victor stepped up before him and told everyone about Cane Ashby.

With the revelation about Aristotle's identity, things took a dramatic turn, further complicating the plot dynamics. Fans responded to the storyline and talked about theories of whether Dumas was related to Victor.

Also read: The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Cane unmasked, Phyllis making a pitch, and Chance stirring suspicions

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More