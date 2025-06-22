The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 23 to June 27, 2025)

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless from June 23, 2025, to June 27, 2025, reveal that things will take a dramatic turn for the residents of Genoa City. Spoilers reveal that the aftermath of Aristotle Dumas's real identity will follow, and Lily Winters will not take the news well.

Tessa Porter will go to Daniel Romalotti Jr. for support after her separation from Mariah Copeland. In addition to these developments, Audra Charles and Kyle Abbott will spend some time together in France, while Claire Newman will end up running into Holden Novak.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and the Restless from June 23, 2025, to June 27, 2025

1) Aristotle Dumas's real identity will be revealed, and a fiasco will follow, while Lily Winters will not react to the news

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless from June 23, 2025, to June 27, 2025, spoilers reveal that a huge fiasco will follow after the revelation of Aristotle Dumas's true identity in Nice, France. As per the spoilers, all signs point to the fact that Cane Ashby is the one behind creating Aristotle's mysterious persona.

Spoilers reveal that Cane Ashby and Amanda Sinclair will be revealed to be a couple, and Lily Winters will have a lot of new things to wrap her head around. Lily will find out that Aristotle Dumas is her former husband, and his new love interest is Amanda. Lily will have a meltdown that will have some adverse effects on her health, and spoilers reveal she will end up either collapsing or getting a panic attack.

Victor Newman had earlier declared that he knew about Dumas's identity beforehand and would not end up being surprised by the big revelation.

2) Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland will be shown dealing with separating, while Daniel Romalotti Jr. will provide support to Tessa

Both Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland will suffer from the aftermath of their separation in the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless. Tessa Porter will lean on Daniel Romalotti Jr. for support, and he will provide her with a safe space to open up about her separation from Mariah Copeland.

Spoilers reveal that since it had not been Tessa's idea to break up with Mariah, she would be extremely hurt and upset. Meanwhile, Mariah will try to work through everything that had happened on her business trip and her decision to split up with Tessa.

3) Audra Charles will spend time with Kyle Abbott in France, while Claire Newman will meet Holden Novak

In the coming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, Audra Charles and Kyle Abbott will spend time with each other in France and sunbathe together. Audra will ask Kyle's permission before lathering him up with some Jabot birthday suit sunscreen.

Claire Newman will end up running into Holden Novak unexpectedly, but he will be the one who thinks that he is lucky. Spoilers reveal that Claire and Holden will end up sharing some drinks with each other and get closer.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless episodes on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

