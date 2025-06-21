The Young and the Restless weekly update (June 16 to 20, 2025): Mariah Pushes Tessa Away, Cane’s Secret Exposed

This week on The Young and the Restless, secrets simmered perilously close to the surface, ready to blow the fragile peace in Genoa City apart. Struggles for power and betrayals turned moments of luxury into scenes of chaos, as some fought to prevent their families from disintegrating and others wove elaborate lies to gain the upper hand.

For viewers starved of heartbreak, blazing clashes, and jaw-dropping plot twists, June 16 to 20 did not disappoint.

Secrets long buried tested delicate relationships to the breaking point — Mariah's hidden past returned, jeopardizing everything she holds close. Victor Newman's looming shadow kept everyone in suspense, causing trouble at home and in the workplace.

The Young and the Restless: Mariah’s hidden pain shatters her family

Mariah continued to spiral as painful memories of a night spent drinking with an older man haunted her every waking moment. Determined to keep this secret buried forever, she chose to push Tessa away, insisting on a separation so she could cope alone.

Tessa, blindsided and devastated, sought comfort in Daniel’s understanding presence. While their connection was purely platonic, it was enough to deepen Mariah’s guilt when she found them together.

Now, with Aria caught in the middle and Mariah shutting out everyone who loves her, viewers are left to wonder whether Tessa’s patience and compassion can save this fractured family — or if Mariah’s silence will destroy it all.

The Young and the Restless: Family defiance and tough ultimatums

Meanwhile, tensions within the Newman family hit a breaking point when Adam and Chelsea made a bold choice to stand up to Victor. Rather than dragging Billy’s name through the mud like Victor demanded, they stuck to their principles. They were fully aware they’d have to face Victor’s legendary wrath for defying him.

Despite that, they braced themselves for the consequences of crossing the patriarch. Victor made it clear that such defiance would have severe consequences. His looming threat reminded everyone that betrayal within the Newman clan rarely goes unpunished.

Elsewhere, Nate Hastings wasted no time cutting ties with trouble. He firmly ordered Holden to pack his bags and leave town, determined to remove the threat before it escalates. With Nate taking charge, fans are left to guess if Holden will quietly disappear or return for revenge.

The Young and the Restless: Danny dreams of a second chance

Amid the turmoil, some hearts dared to dream of happier endings. Danny opened up to his son, Daniel, about his heartfelt plan to ask Christine to marry him again. His desire for another shot at forever with her touched longtime fans who’ve watched their rollercoaster romance unfold over the years.

However, while Daniel wanted to share in his father’s happiness, his mind was elsewhere, torn between comforting Mariah and Tessa and being the supportive son Danny needed. It was clear that Daniel’s heart was being pulled in too many directions, threatening to dim the joy of Danny’s hopeful plans.

The Young and the Restless: Luxury, secrets, and a stunning reveal

Halfway around the world from Genoa City, Aristotle Dumas' opulent party along the Riviera of France became a backdrop for secrets, espionage, and treachery. Guests arrived in small, staggered groups and climbed aboard a decadent private train, complete with warm sleeping berths.

However, arrival at Dumas' lavish estate wasn't that easy — they first had to navigate through a vast, turny hedge maze that challenged both their patience and their sense of direction.

Inside, Dumas' creepy assistant, Carter, watched everyone with concealed cameras while rumors circulated regarding the reclusive host's identity. Frustrated by Dumas' not being there, some guests threatened to leave until Amanda stepped in. She calmed them down and arranged a private meeting between Lily and the enigmatic figure behind it all.

The Young and the Restless: Cane’s web of lies unravels

Phyllis, driven by her usual curiosity, attempted to follow Amanda and Lily but was forced to return to the party before she could eavesdrop. In a jaw-dropping moment, Lily came face-to-face with Cane, who revealed that he had been masquerading as Aristotle Dumas the entire time.

Shocked and betrayed, Lily fled back into the maze, overwhelmed by panic. Devon and Damian rescued her from her full-blown anxiety attack.

Moments later, Cane boldly appeared at the party, and Victor — who had pieced it all together — confirmed for everyone that Cane was the man behind the Dumas facade. Guests were stunned as the web of lies fell apart, leaving Cane to face Lily’s heartbreak and Victor’s calculated amusement at the scandal.

What lies ahead in The Young and the Restless

With Mariah drowning in her guilt, Lily reeling from Cane’s betrayal, and Victor tightening his grip on every piece of leverage, Genoa City is bracing for even more explosive confrontations. Will Mariah finally open up before it’s too late? Can Cane redeem himself, or has he lost Lily for good? And how will Victor turn this chaos to his advantage, as he always does?

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless every weekday on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus for the next chapter in this tangled tale of love, secrets, and power.

Catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless streaming on CBS.

