The Young and the Restless recap (June 20, 2025): Lily confronts Cane after learning he is the face behind Aristotle Dumas

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 20, 2025, Amanda questioned Dumas’ plan, but he insisted there was no turning back. Victor and Nikki stayed calm as Carter told them Dumas had arrived in Nice, setting up a big reveal.

At the maze’s center, guests wondered if Dumas would show. Diane criticized Kyle and Audra’s flirting, while Damian asked Sharon and Nick about their relationship. Things took a turn when Amanda pulled Lily aside for a private meeting with Dumas.

Lily was stunned to find out Dumas was actually her ex-husband, Cane Ashby. She got angry and demanded answers, while the rest of the party was about to learn the truth, too.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, June 20, 2025

Amanda pushes Dumas for clarity

The Young and the Restless episode began with Amanda asking Dumas if he was sure about his plan. Dumas firmly said he couldn’t back out now, and Amanda, though worried, chose to support him.

Elsewhere, Victor stayed calm with Nikki in their train car. He wasn’t worried about Dumas. After Carter confirmed Dumas had arrived, he led them to the maze, where guests were already speculating.

Flirtations and suspicions stir among the guests

As guests mingled on The Young and the Restless, Damian Kane watched closely. He found it strange that the usually private Dumas had planned such a grand event. Kyle and Audra flirted openly, which bothered Diane. She told Jack they needed to get Kyle away from her. Damian later asked Sharon and Nick about their relationship, and they said they were just friends.

Cane Ashby’s shocking return

Amanda took Lily into the maze and said Dumas wanted to speak with her alone. Although unsure, Lily agreed, hoping for answers. When Amanda left, Lily came face-to-face with Dumas who turned out to be her ex, Cane Ashby.

Lily was shocked and asked why Cane had been pretending to be someone else for six years. Cane said Amanda was just helping him and admitted he had created the Dumas identity to build a new life.

Lily couldn’t believe he had become a billionaire so quickly and worried their kids had been dragged into it. Cane assured her they hadn’t and promised to explain everything after revealing the truth to everyone.

Lily’s panic and the maze unravel

Lily, upset and angry, ran through the maze but got lost. She panicked and called for help. Damian and Devon heard her and came running. Out of breath, Lily told them that Dumas was Cane. They were shocked and tried to process it.

Meanwhile, Phyllis tried to follow Amanda and Lily, but Amanda stopped her, saying it wasn’t time. At the maze’s center, Victor told Nikki that he knew Dumas was none other than Cane.

The truth comes out

As everyone on The Young and the Restless worried about Lily and what Cane was up to, Amanda told the group there was no reason to panic. Then, just as things got tense, Cane showed up and spoke to everyone. Billy was shocked to see him and asked why he was there. Victor stepped in and revealed the truth.

“This is Cane Ashby,” Victor said. “He’s been using the name Aristotle Dumas for six years, right?” Everyone was stunned. Cane asked how Victor knew, but Victor ignored that and asked, “What do you want from us?”

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

