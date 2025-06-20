Who is Abby Newman on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Abigail "Abby" Newman on The Young and the Restless is the daughter of two of Genoa City's most well-known citizens, Victor Newman and Ashley Abbott. Fans have seen her go from an angry teenager trying to figure it all out to now being a savvy entrepreneur and caring mother, navigating through the family dynamics of interpersonal politics and company culture.

Abby's history shows the triumphs and tribulations of being a daughter of two of Genoa City's most prominent families. From a young woman embracing the party-girl "Naked Heiress" image to the strong, calculated leader today, Abby's tales have shown themes of identity, loyalty, and ambition.

Abby's character has been played by many actresses, with Melissa Ordway taking on the role in The Young and the Restless since 2013.

Abby's early life in The Young and the Restless

Abby was born to Ashley Abbott and Victor Newman. Victor is Abby's biological father, but Abby lived most of her life with her mother, Ashley Abbott, and her step-dad, Brad Carlton. Brad's unexpected death—he sacrificed his life to save Abby's half-brother Noah from drowning—marked a turning point in Abby's life. It maximized her exposure to the nuances of her Newman family heritage.

Abby's focus on family dynamics in her childhood, her status being between the Abbott and Newman families, has influenced a large part of her life.

The Newman and Abbott families are two of the most powerful and influential ones in Genoa City, each with their own successful companies—Newman Enterprises and Jabot Cosmetics. Their complex family ties and long-standing rivalries have shaped Abby’s personal and professional journey from the very beginning.

The Young and the Restless: Abby's character and growth

When Abby originally appeared on the soap, she was an attention-seeking teenager with a bad attitude. She even referred to herself as the “Naked Heiress,” which became her signature persona — a bold attempt to stand out and break free from the shadows and secrets of her high-profile parents. That sort of rebellion was how she wrestled to create her own identity.

But things weren't over yet. Abby has matured into a more realistic, practical woman and has embraced a sense of responsibility and ambition, stepping up to leadership positions in her family business empire. Her evolution from carefree socialite to tough businesswoman has been one of the most interesting things about her character.

Professional and personal life

Abby's work life has never been as thrilling as her non-work life, yet she has been the CEO of Newman Media, a significant subsidiary of Newman Enterprises, at one time. Her latest venture was co-starting a technology company, Chancellor Winters, with her fiancé, Devon Hamilton. Both these firms reflect that Abby is smart and wants to build a career on her merit, not because of the influence of her family name.

Abby's life has also been full of highs and lows. She initially married Chance Chancellor and had a son with him named Dominic. Like so many in Genoa City, their relationship was complicated by family relationships and drama.

Abby later wed Devon Hamilton, and their wedding was the most dramatic in the show on the 13,000th episode of The Young and the Restless. They are shown to have a strong and long-lasting love that is founded on respect and concord.

Actress behind Abby in The Young and the Restless

Melissa Ordway assumed the role of Abby Newman in 2013. Melissa was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2022 for her performance as Abby. Abby was being taken off contract in 2024 to allow Melissa to seek further options. Abby Newman is still on The Young and the Restless in a recurring capacity, and appears intermittently based on storylines.

Besides The Young and the Restless, Ordway has made various appearances on television series and movies, such as Privileged, 90210, Hollywood Heights, The Last Song, and Ted. Coming from a modeling and acting career background, she has worked on diverse daytime TV shows.

Ordway's characterization of Abby walks the fine line between the character's emotional depth and personal development. Although her appearances are now more restricted, her place in the show's ensemble continues to resonate with audiences.

