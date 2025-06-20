I was disappointed Abby didn’t make it to the train on The Young and the Restless— until I realized why it mattered

When half of Genoa City's elite boarded the train to head to France for Aristotle Dumas's party on The Young and the Restless, I was honestly curious to see who was going to step on that train and what would happen soon after.

When I saw that Abby didn't board the train with the rest of the Winters family, I had to admit I was slightly disappointed. She is a legacy character— connected to the Winters family through Devon, and she also has connections with Chance and other power players in the town.

At first, I thought it was a missed opportunity. But after watching the episode on June 19th, I started to think that maybe Abby not being on that train wasn't just a scheduling oversight— it meant a little more than I allowed myself to believe.

Dumas wanted Abby for a purpose on The Young and the Restless

It didn't take long for the show to show us that Abby's absence was a big deal. Carter, Dumas' assistant, confronted Devon and the group on the train, and it was an opening for guests to welcome them.

Carter was pretty adamant about wanting Abby there, and it wasn't just casual terms or ambiguous— he was firm and bordering on desperate, which caught me by surprise. Abby Newman is hardly a character that people chase down, especially not billionaires who haven't even been introduced yet.

As Carter kept mentioning her name, I started realizing what it really meant for her to not be there. This was not just a scenario where a party guest missed a train. Abby was pivotal to something bigger than that.

When the show finished with Dumas himself saying, "I can't wait any longer" at the end of the episode, it became obvious: this wasn't just an invitation sent to Abby, this was something she was essential to.

That completely reframed my disappointment. Suddenly, the idea of Abby missing that train was a plot point, a conscious choice. And now I am even more excited to watch The Young and the Restless.

Who Is Dumas to Abby on The Young and the Restless?

My mind started racing with all the possible implications. Is he someone from Abby's past? A former fling? A connection from when she lived abroad? Or is there some kind of twist in the story that has Dumas related to Chance, which in turn is a tie to Dom?

That last one got me thinking. It's clear Dumas has an air of mystery about him, and I wouldn't be shocked if The Young and the Restless is having a surprise family connection. Abby has been seen to keep secrets and make unexpected connections for years, and Dumas could be adding more to that list.

If there is some sort of romantic past, I also wonder what Devon will think. Abby and he have been in a good place with their co-parenting of Dominic, but this Dumas plot could throw everything off balance.

Maybe Dumas wants something from Abby that Devon doesn't agree with, or maybe Dumas' and Abby's past is something more emotional than anyone understands.

The big takeaway is that Abby is finally getting pulled into something layered. She was dropped to recurring status, and I was worried the writers would forget about her, but now that Dumas is focused on her, it feels like this is big. This whole mystery may be how she gets pulled back to be part of a more central story, and I'm here for it.

Nobody forgot Abby was present on the train, and they weren't simply leaving her out of the scene entirely. It felt more like a statement that she is now the foreground rather than the background— she's the missing piece. Now I'm just excited to know where this leads on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

