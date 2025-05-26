The Young and the Restless star Conner Floyd spills surprising secrets — including his famous Outlaw ancestor

Conner Floyd of The Young and the Restless fame, who has been playing Chance Chancellor on the soap, came forward with some surprising personal information in a YouTube video. His character had been at the centre of exciting drama surrounding Sharon and Phyllis's kidnapping in the storyline. Meanwhile, cop Chance Chancellor's romance with Summer seemed to fizzle out after the latter got involved in Kyle's romance with Claire.

Ad

Meanwhile, the long-running CBS daily soap continues to present the complicated relationship dynamics, associations and confrontations between affluent families of the fictional Genoa City.

The previous weeks on The Young and the Restless presented Phyllis Summers' dilemma as she tried to look for a purpose in life, with her daughter away from town and her son refusing to work with her. While she sought comfort from her former spouse, Nick, both she and Nick were chastized by Sharon.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Amanda arrived to legally represent the elusive Dumas while Lily tried to position Damian to get to his boss. Meanwhile, Billy, although clueless about why Dumas is collaborating with him, was eager to use the alliance to bring down Adam Newman. At the same time, the Newman patriarch positioned Audra to separate Claire from Kyle.

The Young and the Restless: Revelations from Chance actor, Conner Floyd

Ad

Conner Floyd joined CBS to play Philip Chance Chancellor IV in 2021. The Texas-born, University of Tulsa graduate moved to Los Angeles to follow his dream of acting. Some of his other project credits include Help Wanted, Malicious Motives and A Kiss on Candy Cane Lane, to name a few. The talented actor also dabbles in filmmaking and plays the guitar.

A recent YouTube video from Y&R Insider showed the actor answering five rapid questions posed to him. In reply to the first question about the most commonly committed crime on The Young and the Restless, Floyd answered that it was the "crime to the heart." Where every character cheated in Genoa City, he emphasized that Chance was never a cheater.

Ad

The actor also enthused about his first car in reply to the second question. He called his 1990 Chevrolet Blazer, "a beast" with specifications like 12-inch lift and 38-inch tires. The third rapid-fire question posed was about his favorite topping on his pizza. Conner Floyd likes his pizza with a butter crust, topped with pepperoni and lots of cheese including parmesan.

Also Read: Who is The Young and the Restless star Connor Floyd engaged to? Everything you need to know

Ad

Ad

The fourth question posed to him was any personal information to surprise his fans. To this, Floyd disclosed a distant relative, a great-grandfather, known by the name "Charles Pretty Boy Floyd", who had amassed wealth through bank robbery during the early 20th century.

The fifth and final question in the video was on Conner Floyd's favorite day of the week. The Young and the Restless cop replied that it was Friday and time for the weekend after winding up the week's work. On Fridays, he prefers to relax with a margarita.

Ad

The Young and the Restless: Chance Chancellor's current arc

Chance Chancellor was very active around the series of crimes in Genoa City perpetrated by the criminal duo, Ian and Jordan. Initially, he was forced to handcuff Daniel for Heather's murder, followed by arresting Sharon. However, after Sharon's medicines were found tampered with, he had to release her.

Ad

Later, he was tirelessly looking for the kidnapped Sharon and Phyllis, after the two rivals went missing simultaneously. Soon, his police team, along with Billy and Nick, managed to rescue the two women from the dilapidated Psychiatric ward. His current story arc in The Young and the Restless is that of a dedicated law enforcer.

On the personal side, he had a cozy romance with Summer Newman after her separation from Kyle Abbott. However, December 2024 found the two lovers at odds when Chance arrested Daniel based on situational evidence. While Chance explained that he was doing his duty, Summer was upset with him for treating her brother like a criminal.

Ad

As such, unable to find a common ground, Summer decided to step away from their relationship. While Chance hoped for Summer's understanding, the latter confided her decision to her former husband, Kyle. On one hand, she nursed a hope to get back with Kyle, while on the other, she exhibited jealous behavior towards Claire, Kyle's new love.

While fans waited for a Summer-Chance reunion, Summer left for Europe to look for a new designer for her fashion line in Friday's episode, dated May 2, 2025. As such, Chance is left in town without any romantic partner.

Ad

Also Read: The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 26 to May 30, 2025)

Meanwhile, catch the latest happenings on The Young and the Restless airing on CBS every weekday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More