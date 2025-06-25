General Hospital sneak peek for the upcoming month (July 2025): Here’s what to expect

Uncertainty and disorder will mark the upcoming month of July on General Hospital as the Michael-Willow tussle escalates over her upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, Sonny may have some unpleasant surprises coming his way that may change the course of his life. Elsewhere, actor Kelly Thiebaud is slated to join the soap's cast soon. Whether she reprises the role of Britt Westbourne remains to be seen.

The previous weeks in the fictional town of Port Charles saw many relationships crumble and new ones form. As Michael and Willow's marriage fell apart legally, so did Nina and Carly's brief alliance. On the other hand, with the birth of baby Daisy, Michael and Sasha found a new connection.

Meanwhile, Willow agrees to marry Drew to get her children back, making her beau very happy. However, Drew's plan to coerce Tracy into officially granting him the Quartermaine family name failed as Cody owned up to the Ketamine traces in her car, freeing Tracy of the fake charges.

Elsewhere, Emma attempted to please Professor Dalton to gain access to his labs while Josslyn copied files from his phone to conduct an investigation. However, neither girl was able to obtain his lab work. Meanwhile, with Sonny refusing to hand over his piers to Sidwell, the long-running ABC daily soap is slated for more fireworks in the upcoming weeks.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Vital storylines to look out for in July 2025

Willow stays at the centre of unexpected drama

Recently, Willow lost custody of her children to Michael. On the one hand, Willow agrees to marry Drew to get her children back, while on the other, Michael has vowed never to let Drew come near the children. The month of July promises more drama in this friction, as some secrets may come to light.

Michael may investigate Willow's trip to Germany and learn about Drew's actions. At the same time, Nina may consider opening up about her affair with Drew to stop her daughter from going ahead with her nuptial plans. Alternatively, someone else may expose the Nina-Drew affair.

Meanwhile, Willow may have some psychological burnout, leading to blackouts and unexplained movements. Whether she targets newborn Daisy in her mentally unstable periods remains to be seen.

Britt Westbourne gets more mentions

Recently, Brook Lynn asked Marco to look into Dr. Britt Westbourne's files. She hinted that this would be her revenge on Lulu. Whether Kelly Thiebaud's Britt returns to town in response to Brook Lynn's query remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Lulu seems to have befriended Giovanni, which will continue to annoy BLQ, as the boy will refuse her affection.

While it is too early to predict Thiebaud's story arc in General Hospital's upcoming episodes, several theories have emerged. She may arrive to connect with BLQ's revenge on Lulu, as mentioned before. Or she may be the unknown stalker keeping an eye on baby Daisy.

Alternatively, she may not be the real Britt but her clone from Professor Dalton's secret mission. Whatever the arc, Thiebaud's arrival on General Hospital will be worth looking out for.

Sonny lands in more than one trouble

Recently, Sonny refused to sell his piers to Sidwell, as seen in the episode aired on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Despite sending Lucy to get the piers, Sidwell fails to acquire the property. As such, he will be furious and will try to get at Sonny.

July's General Hospital episodes will find the new mobster-turned-businessman targeting the town's mob boss indirectly. For one, Sidwell will leverage the fact that he paid the Judge to rule in favor of Michael. Moreover, Marco has informed him about ADA Turner's deal with Natalia against the mobster.

As such, Sidwell will try to mobilize all of Sonny's enemies. That includes Tracy, Drew, Ava, and Turner. He may trick Alexis and hurt Michael to get to Sonny. However, Port Charles's lovable mobster will remain prepared to fight his adversary.

General Hospital will find some residents vulnerable

As mentioned before, newborn baby Daisy has danger looming over her as some unknown person is keeping an eye on her, stalking her, and has access to her room. She was also a victim of an unexplained baby switch. Whether that is Willow, Britt, or someone else is currently unknown.

Meanwhile, Sidwell was recently seen holding a picture of Kristina. This spells trouble for her. On the other hand, she has paid Cody to seduce Ava Jerome. If this plan goes wrong, she will have to face Ava's wrath. At the same time, Elizabeth has softly threatened her to stay away from wrong actions. The upcoming month on General Hospital will find Kristina looking over her shoulder.

Elsewhere, Emma is positioning herself for Professor Dalton's exposé. While this also puts her in line of danger, Josslyn's duty towards WSB endangers her too. At the same time, if Jason's investigation into Dalton leads him to Josslyn's secret, more problems may crop up.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the upcoming twists and turns in the soap opera's storyline for July 2025.

