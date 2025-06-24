General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (June 25 to July 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Restrategizing and repositioning will mark the upcoming episodes of General Hospital following Michael's custody win and Willow's decision to marry Drew. Emma is set to get trapped, Michael will take a stand against his former spouse, and Curtis will find himself in a dilemma. Elsewhere, Alexis will need assurance from Liz.

The past few weeks of General Hospital saw the aftermath of Gio's birth revelation and the Corinthos family's custody battle. On one hand, Gio rejected all his biological family, except Sonny and Rocco. However, he found comfort in his friend Emma. He also accepted Lulu's apology. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn looked for ways to punish her enemy.

On the other hand, Michael won custody and took home Wiley and Amelia. While Willow seemed listless about her future, Sasha returned to the Quartermaine mansion with Daisy after a baby-switch scare. Drew and Martin convinced Willow to marry the Congressman before the next custody hearing for her children.

Elsewhere, Emma embarked on her journey to seduce Professor Dalton to gain access to his lab. Meanwhile, Josslyn and Vaughn copied all the intel from the professor's computer to analyze later. When caught together by Emma, Vaughn pretended to be secretly dating Joss.

As the residents of Port Charles lay the groundwork for their attacks and retaliatory moves, some romances looked promising—such as Carly with Brennan and Trina with Kai. More surprises and heartbreaks are coming up on the long-running ABC daily soap.

General Hospital: Alexis needs reassurance

Wednesday's episode of June 18, 2025, found Elizabeth warning Kristina against more unethical actions. However, when the latter asked whether she was going to prison, Liz assured her that she was keeping her promise to Lucky and sparing the Corinthos girl this time around.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Alexis will pay a visit to Elizabeth. She will pretend to give her fair advice on making a legal case of the accident. While she will advise Liz against the efficacy of the case, Alexis will actually pry around to know whether the latter holds any grudge against the perpetrator.

Although Liz has already informed Kristina that she knows the whole truth, whether she lets Alexis know the same remains to be seen. Moreover, she may also give Alexis the same warnings that she gave Kristina. However, Kristina may have trouble coming from another angle.

General Hospital: Willow's decision spells trouble

Recently, on Friday's episode, dated June 20, 2025, Willow accepted Drew's marriage proposal after he and Martin convinced her about the advantage it would bring to her next hearing. She told her mother about her decision the same day.

The next episode saw a shocked Nina relay the information to Carly. The desperate mother requested her ally-cum-nemesis to convince Michael to allow Willow visitations. Meanwhile, the concerned bride-to-be informed her former husband about her decision on Monday's episode, dated June 23, 2025.

The upcoming episodes on General Hospital will find Michael backtracking from his guilt over depriving Willow. He may despise her for going to Drew despite losing her children, strengthening his view that she keeps Drew above all else. This will likely push him to reject the idea of visitations even more.

Meanwhile, the soap's spoilers suggest that Drew will receive the intel on the judge's bribe for the ruling in favor of Michael. While he may think it was Michael, Sonny, or Carly who bribed the judge, he will plan his retaliatory actions soon.

General Hospital: Curtis handles uncertainty

Curtis Ashford is unable to forgive Portia's lies. While he has been reconnecting with his former spouse, he wants to take his role as Trina's father seriously. The upcoming episodes will see Curtis standing in support of Trina, assuring her that the future will fall in line.

While he may encourage her to do what she wants without worrying about him, Portia, or Drew, whether he reveals the complete truth to her remains to be seen. Meanwhile, he is looking for more info on Jacinda. He will be seen waiting for Felicia to locate the escort and return with her.

General Hospital: Emma may find herself trapped

While playing softball at the park, Emma Drake found a stray beagle on Friday. She and her friend, Giovanni, tried to post the puppy's pictures on social media to let people know about the lost dog. She also declared that she would keep the animal if there were no takers.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest Vaughn will claim the puppy soon. Since Emma knows him as the person who is secretly dating Josslyn, she will be accommodating of him. While Vaughn will not let his real identity out, he may pretend to be an animal lover to form a rapport with Emma.

He would eventually want to join her animal support group and find out what her plans are for Professor Dalton. Vaughn will try his best to jeopardize the animal activist's scheme.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out how Emma and Vaughn's plans collide and what Elizabeth tells Alexis.

