General Hospital spoilers for the next week from June 23 to 27, 2025

Port Charles is gearing up for the next round of confrontations on General Hospital's upcoming episodes for the week of June 23, 2025. On one hand, Curtis feels a pull towards his past, while on the other, Michael and Sasha plan their future. Tracy is ready to shock Martin, and Jason has words of advice for Dante.

The past few weeks on General Hospital have seen unexpected twists as Willow lost her custody battle, while Sasha's baby was briefly switched at the hospital. After her ordeal was over, Drew proposed marriage to Willow. On attorney Martin's advice, Willow agreed to get married. At the same time, Drew continued blackmailing Portia and Nina.

Meanwhile, after Kai's surgery failed to cure him completely, Drew offered Kai an internship with flexible options. Curtis reached out to Tracy, explaining his plans to bring down Drew. Elsewhere on General Hospital, Gio continued to stay away from his parents despite accepting Lulu's apology.

Trending

In a frightening setup, an unknown person appeared to keep an eye on newborn Daisy. From the baby switch to looking in from the window and switching on the mobile monitor in her room, the person seemed to have access to Daisy. The story arcs will move ahead on the long-running ABC daily soap that revolves around the titular medical facility.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Significant storylines between June 23 and 27, 2025

Monday, June 23: Some surprising turns coming up

The week on General Hospital starts with unexpected twists as Jordan meets Curtis, and the former couple remembers their past together. While Portia may get worried over this, whether the former couple is slated for a reunion remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine is likely to kick up a fuss publicly. This could be about her press conference.

Elsewhere, Nina will be left stunned by Willow's decision to marry. The former may find things going out of her hands. Meanwhile, Kai may accept Drew's flexible internship proposal. This will worry Trina further.

Also read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (June 18 to 27, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Tuesday, June 24: Parents feel obliged to step in sometimes

Nina's shock at learning about Willow's next move will have her looking for ways to stop this disaster. She may seek advice from someone she can trust, which may be Sonny, Carly, or Ava. At the same time, Carly will try to convince Michael to change his perspective. She may make him realize that the threat of losing his kids is not over yet.

Elsewhere, Curtis may learn about Trina's worries and placate her. While Trina Robinson's father tries to assure her that things will fall into place, her mother will lose her temper over how things are going. Meanwhile, Drew may receive a piece of information that will turn out to be a lucrative opportunity for the Congressman.

Wednesday, June 25: Some plans are moving to their execution

Midweek on General Hospital will see Cody embark on his mission to seduce Ava. Whether he can fool the shrewd crook or is taken for a ride himself remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Dante and Brook Lynn will meet to have an open discussion about their son. They may also plan their further actions.

Elsewhere, Alexis will meet Elizabeth to advise about suing over the latter's accident. While Alexis is worried that Kristina's actions may come into the open, she doesn't know that Lucky told Elizabeth everything.

Whether Liz lets Alexis know that she is aware of the complete truth remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Martin will receive some bad news. This may be about Tracy's declaration on Drew.

Also read: I firmly believe Brook Lynn’s revenge plot is about to wreck Lulu’s entire world on General Hospital

Thursday, June 26: Support and advice from old friends

Thursday's General Hospital episode will find Jason and Dante reconnecting. After their last volatile encounter over Rocco's alcohol poisoning, Jason may advise Dante on the latter's current predicament. Knowing Stone Cold's calm attitude, he will likely ask Dante to stop stressing and stay patient.

Also read: “He's Stone Cold alright” — General Hospital fans celebrate Jason for defending Michael’s kids against Drew’s threats

Meanwhile, Carly and Sonny will also meet to discuss things. But Sonny's declaration will leave Carly worried. Elsewhere, Lulu has some advice for Lucas, which he may consider seriously. At the same time, something will upset BLQ. Whether it is related to Giovanni forgiving Lulu remains to be seen.

Friday, June 27: Shocks and celebrations

Baby Daisy is slated for her christening before the week ends on General Hospital. She will see all her loved ones around her as the Quartermaine mansion celebrates the special event. Grandmother Carly will be seen reconnecting with Jason as they fondly remember the past.

Elsewhere, Anna will need to answer some tough questions. Whether they are from her granddaughter or ADA Turner remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Sonny will receive shocking intel. This may be about his enemies and the danger his family is in. On the other hand, BLQ and her husband will realize a fact that may affect their future.

Also read: I firmly believe that baby switch on General Hospital isn’t an accident — it’s a setup

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the upcoming episodes as Tracy creates a ruckus and Sonny is taken aback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More