I firmly believe Brook Lynn’s revenge plot is about to wreck Lulu’s entire world on General Hospital

I can't shake the nagging feeling that Brook Lynn's most recent scheme on General Hospital is about to blow up into something far worse than she ever wanted.

When Brook Lynn first thought about getting back at Lulu, I assumed this would be one of those typical Port Charles retribution stories. However, I am now convinced that this has evolved into something much bigger and more personal, and it is about to blow up Lulu's world.

The fact that Brook Lynn has been quietly trying to dig into Britt Westbourne's past seemed, at first, to be a strange direction for a revenge plot. That was until Rocco started asking questions, when things suddenly began to come together.

It all goes back to that years-ago twist there, Britt used one of Dante and Lulu's embryos to fake a pregnancy. That child, who was named Ben, was ultimately returned to his biological father, Dante, and his name was changed to Rocco, to Lulu's belief that he was also hers. But what if she was wrong?

Brook Lynn's intentions go deeper than we knew on General Hospital

This isn't just Brook Lynn being petty or jealous, she has a history with Lulu that goes back years. Remember back when she tried to seduce Dante when Carly wanted her to?

Brook Lynn has always been a cheat, and she has just been keeping that side of her life at bay. Now I think that is back out, sharper than ever. And this time it is personal.

I suspect Brook Lynn has been utilizing her resources to pull medical files, dig through records, and find evidence that Britt, not Lulu, might be Rocco's biological mother. Yes, I know it sounds absurd, but this is General Hospital, where fertility clinics are like revolving doors and getting and switching paternity tests is like ordering coffee.

The timeline was already muddled, and let's also not forget how much tampering was going on behind the scenes. If Brook Lynn finds the tiniest piece of evidence that even hints at Britt being Rocco's biological mom, the damage will be enormous.

For years, Lulu has been in a coma, but that doesn't mean the writers won't create a return storyline where she wakes up to a new world where nothing makes sense.

Just think about the heartbreak for Lulu to find out the child she thought was hers, the child that gave her purpose and identity, is not her son at all. That kind of loss can't be undone. If Brook Lynn is the one to make that revelation, it will destroy Lulu.

A twist that could change everything on General Hospital

The truth that gets even worse is about Britt's death. If Britt is Rocco's biological mother, and Brook Lynn reveals the truth, there is no making that right. There will be no reunion, and no second chance for Britt to grab motherhood back.

It would leave Rocco blown away. Lulu destroyed. Dante was caught between a family he thought he had, with the only one he had. Where does that leave Brook Lynn?

Maybe she didn't start with the intention of ruining lives, but I think she has miscalculated just how deep this cut could be. Even if she is right, even if the truth should come out, is the damage worth it?

In the end, I think Brook is playing with fire, and it will not end well for anyone. Her revenge may not just bruise Lulu; it could completely unravel her identity, her family, and everything she thought was real. And that’s a price no one in Port Charles should be willing to pay on General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

