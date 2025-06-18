Who was Britt Westbourne on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Dr. Britt Westbourne is a character from General Hospital, portrayed by Kelly Thiebaud from September 2012 until January 2023. Introduced as a brilliant but manipulative OB/GYN, Britt earned the nickname “The Britch,” a reflection of her sharp tongue and charisma.

Britt was the daughter of villainous masterminds Cesar Faison and Dr. Liesl Obrecht. This revelation gave her a rich background and rooted her motivations in family loyalty and insecurity. Over the years, Britt’s arc shifted from scheming and sabotage to occasional redemption.

What is Britt Westbourne’s story on General Hospital?

Dr. Britta “Britt” Westbourne originally debuted on General Hospital in 2012 as an OB/GYN. She made headlines in no time by attempting to manipulate Dr. Patrick Drake into dating her. To disrupt Patrick’s romance with nurse Sabrina Santiago, Britt falsely accused the doctor of getting her pregnant.

Later, it was found that she had stolen an embryo from Lulu Spencer and Dante Falconeri. After her plans were revealed, she escaped Port Charles with her father in 2014 but returned many times after that.

In 2020, Britt was reappointed as Chief of Staff at General Hospital by Cyrus Renault. Though initially appearing to align with him, she secretly worked with Jason Morgan to uncover Cyrus’s criminal plans. During their time on the run, Britt and Jason developed a brief romantic connection.

Around this time, Britt discovered she had inherited Huntington’s disease, a degenerative illness passed down from her father. In January 2023, Britt died a tragic and heroic death. After intervening to save Josslyn Jacks from “The Hook” killer, she was scratched with a poisoned weapon.

Knowing she would not survive, she returned to the Haunted Star to die in her mother’s arms. Her portrait was later placed on the General Hospital memorial wall. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on January 16, 2023, Thiebaud said the following about her character’s arc,

“I loved that her start was, you know, getting on stage at the Nurses’ Ball to announce she’s pregnant and being so snarky and rude to Sabrina and Emma. Looking at it made me feel for her because, at that time, she had no self-worth, and I look at her now, and I see so much freedom with who she is.”

She continued,

“She’s not perfect, and she can still be catty and rude and inconsiderate, but there’s so much more love in her and light in her and humor and confidence.”

Kelly Thiebaud’s departure and comeback on General Hospital

In the January 16, 2023, Soap Opera Digest interview, Thiebaud said her exit was prompted by her long-distance relationship. She also wanted to pursue other creative outlets, such as film and theater. While the exit was scripted as permanent, fans were recently shocked by an announcement of her return in July 2025.

Executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed her return in an interview with Deadline on June 6, 2025. He promised “twists and turns,” however, it has yet to be revealed whether she is coming back as Britt or playing a different character.

“I am thrilled to have Kelly back on our show. We have some great twists and turns planned for her character,” he said.

About Kelly Thiebaud

Kelly Hager Thiebaud (born August 28, 1982, in El Campo, Texas) is an American actress and former model best known for her breakout role as Dr. Britt Westbourne on General Hospital. She got a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2022.

Before her soap success, Thiebaud appeared in music videos for French DJ David Guetta and guest-starred on series like Chuck, Castle, and Criminal Minds. Since departing General Hospital in 2023, she has expanded into primetime dramas such as Station 19 and Magnum P.I. and continues to pursue film and hosting opportunities.

