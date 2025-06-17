“Britt had Rocco” — General Hospital fans speculate Britt’s connection to Rocco and her return may rewrite Lulu’s past

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, tensions have been rising in Port Charles. After the shocking truth about Gio's biological parents and the jaw-dropping courtroom decisions, things have taken a turn. Recently, news about a character returning from the dead has shocked fans, and they are now speculating about the character's comeback.

Recently, it was confirmed that actress Kelly Thiebaud, who portrayed the character of Dr. Britt, is returning to the daytime soap opera. However, fans of the show are speculating about her return and theorizing about her upcoming story arc.

A fan named Virginia Flores replied to a comment by another fan, Kel Bat, who inquired about the connection between Lulu and Britt.

"brit had Rocco," the fan replied.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Belinda Willis)

Kel had commented on a discussion post started by another fan, Belinda Willis, who initiated the discussion on Facebook on June 17, 2025.

"Well, now we know about Britt fits into the picture," the post read.

The original post by the fan (Image via Facebook/@Belinda Willis)

Many fans of the soap opera General Hospital took an interest in the post and shared their opinions on the same. While some fans speculated that Rocco might be Britt and Dante's son, and not Lulu's. Others also commented about her past, as she had an abortion as a teenager.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Belinda Willis)

On the other hand, several fans questioned and wondered how General Hospital is bringing back a dead character. They also speculated she might come as a ghost.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Belinda Willis)

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations.

Did Brook Lyn slap Lulu on General Hospital?

Yes, in the recent episode of General Hospital, which aired on June 16, 2025, Brook Lyn and Lulu got into a verbal fight, which ended with a slap fight between the two. As seen in the recent episodes, Lulu revealed that Gio's biological parents are Brook Lyn and Dante Falconeri, which Gio overheard; this stirred up tensions in Port Charles.

Gio was reluctant and adamant that he would never forgive Brook Lyn for what she did, and she blamed Lulu for orchestrating this situation. Anyhow, when the two sat and discussed, they decided to come together for the sake of their children. Later, when Brook Lyn said that she forgave Lulu for the fiasco, the two got into an argument. This argument then escalated into a physical fight, which was stopped by Maxie Jones.

However, spoilers of the daytime soap opera General Hospital suggest Brook Lyn is also planning something big to get revenge on Lulu. She has asked Marco to provide her with a file of Dr. Britt. Fans have made several speculations that this file may contain information about Lulu that will give her the taste of her own medicine, as said by Brook Lyn herself.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC Network and Hulu.

