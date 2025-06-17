General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 17, 2025): Drew makes a warning, Curtis opens up to Michael, and Sasha yells at Carly

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 17, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview, Drew warns Portia, as he angrily reminds her of who is in charge of the situation. He says:

"The two of you seem to have forgotten who's in charge here."

However, the preview does not illuminate what compelled Drew to give Portia a warning. Meanwhile, Curtis opens up to Michael about what Drew has been up to. He says:

"Drew Cain is blackmailing my wife [Portia]."

As Curtis uncovers Drew's tactics in front of Michael, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Sasha yells at Carly. With her baby girl in her arms, she asks what Carly has done to her.

With Curtis opening up to Michael and Sasha shouting at Carly, the spoiler preview for the next episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters where several dramatic events are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 17, 2025

According to the spoilers for the June 17 episode of General Hospital, Curtis and Michael will talk about an offer that could affect the Aurora situation. Curtis will try to form a new alliance, now that Michael is back in business after winning custody of his kids, Wiley and Amelia. His offer will likely be about backing Michael as CEO to secure his own payout or shift the balance of power against Drew.

On the other hand, Lulu will experience something strange that catches her off-guard. She is likely to learn that Gio wants nothing to do with her. Brook Lynn will also continue digging into Lulu's past. After receiving Britt's file from Marco, Brook Lynn will try to gain leverage over Lulu because of the latter's connection with Britt.

Brook will attempt to establish the fact that Lulu has never been perfect as a mother. She will hatch a plan to use Britt's influence in Lulu's past as evidence of her hypocrisy and poor judgment. Brook will refuse to back down, as she vows to expose Lulu in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Joss will meet Vaughn and pitch a new plan for moving forward with Dalton's investigation. After successfully copying the files from Dalton's phone, she may use the information she retrieves. Although Vaughn will hesitate initially, Joss will be ready to act. She will push the idea that this is their best shot to reveal him.

Elsewhere, Emma will refuse to remain quiet. After noticing the moment when Vaughn kisses Joss, she will question what is going on. She may start feeling that Joss cut her out intentionally. Emma will try to gain the upper hand by threatening to go to Dalton unless she gets answers. Her sudden leverage will throw Joss off balance when the latter realizes that Emma might turn down the whole operation.

Later on General Hospital, Sasha will find herself in a tough spot at the hospital that rattles her. While holding her baby, she will ask Carly what she has done with her. Although it is unclear what Sasha hints at, it is expected that she tells Carly something about a missing nurse, a patient mix-up, or the custody situation. Sasha will end up calling Jason or Michael for help.

Fans of General Hospital can watch its new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

