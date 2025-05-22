"I can't stand her character!" — General Hospital fans slam Lulu for acting entitled in Brook Lynn’s baby drama

In the May 21 episode of General Hospital, Lulu seemed convinced that Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son after witnessing his violin performance at the Nurses' Ball. She followed Lois backstage, but Lois refused to speak to her. After entering the dressing room, Lulu told Lois that she knew Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante's son.

As the current storyline of General Hospital unfolds, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Lulu's desperate actions. While several fans slammed Lulu, citing her entitled behavior, many viewers suggested that she should mind her own business rather than involve herself in Brook Lynn's baby drama.

One fan, named Kathern Malloy Munford, commented on Facebook, saying she could not stand Lulu's character. She called Lulu out for intervening in someone else's situation.

A post made by a fan, criticizing Lulu's entitled behavior (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Kathern responded to a post made by a user named Diane Pelletier. Diane posted in the Facebook group General Hospital Fans - Official on May 22, 2025, discussing Lulu's obsession with exposing Gio's secret identity. Diane wrote:

"Lulu throws herself in this situation as if she is a boss lady and everybody has to tell her their secrets..."

A Facebook post about Lulu (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented in the thread, sharing similar feelings about Lulu's behavior. While one netizen pointed out that Lulu needed to mind her own business, another fan urged her to get a life and stop the investigation.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the discussion and expressed their criticism of Lulu's behavior. One viewer talked about being unable to tolerate Lulu's attitude. On the other hand, another user said Lulu should find her own children instead of meddling in other people's affairs.

Fans criticize Lulu's problematic attitude (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Lulu on General Hospital

According to the show's current storyline, Lulu became convinced of Gio's true parentage when he mentioned his mother during his violin performance at the Nurses' Ball. In the May 21, 2025, episode, Lulu followed Lois backstage in an attempt to confront her. However, Lois refused to talk to Lulu.

Lulu felt desperate to take action and pulled Lois into the dressing room, insisting that she knew Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante's secret son. Although Lois didn’t respond immediately, she realized that Lulu was on the verge of exposing the truth about Gio's real identity and his secret adoption.

Lois realized she had no choice but to face the truth about what Lulu knew. When Lulu made it clear that she was looking for answers, Lois understood that the secret had already begun to surface. If Lois wanted to bury Gio's secret, she thought it was necessary to make her next move soon.

Previously, Lulu had informed Cody that she suspected Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's son. She provided research to support her claims but mentioned she needed proof before taking any action.

After thoroughly investigating Gio and Brook Lynn's past, Lulu learned that Brook Lynn had given her baby up for adoption while she was in high school. Additionally, Lulu discovered that Gio's birth records had been altered, further fueling her doubts about his parentage.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the May 21 episode, major confrontations began at the Nurses' Ball. Drew argued with Josslyn and Willow and stepped inside the ladies' room, which led to further trouble.

Meanwhile, Curtis uncovered the truth that Portia had been hiding Drew's blackmail deal. He was furious because she kept it a secret from him, prompting him to consider walking away from his marriage.

Later, Sonny met with Ada Turner and told her about his next move. He then talked about his control over Port Charles. Kristina finally confessed to Alexis that she had damaged Ava's car brakes, accidentally causing the crash involving Ric and Elizabeth's car.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More