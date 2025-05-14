"She is just jealous of Brook Lynn" — General Hospital fans criticize Lulu’s behavior amid Gio paternity revelation

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 13, 2025, Lulu informed Carly that she believed Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's son. It was revealed that Lulu arrived at such a conclusion by overhearing the conversation between Dante and Lois about Gio's true identity. After listening to Lulu's claim, Carly warned her to take no action without evidence.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Lulu's discovery. Viewers criticized Lulu's behavior, saying she needed to mind her business. One fan, Arlene Dennis Toro, commented on Facebook, saying Lulu was just jealous of Brook Lynn. Arlene stated:

"It's none of Lulu's business! She is just jealous of Brook Lynn."

A post made by a fan, saying Lulu was jealous of Brook Lynn (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Arlene responded to a post made by Donna Drucker. Donna posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 14, 2025, talking about the moment when Lulu discovered that Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's son. Donna wrote:

"Lulu figured out who Brook Lynn's son is just by Dante drilling Gio about what happened to Rocco..."

A Facebook post about Lulu (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Lulu's behavior. While a netizen slammed Lulu, pointing out that she needed to mind her own business, another fan claimed that Lulu wanted to create a rift between Dante and Brook Lynn out of jealousy.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their criticism of Lulu's actions. One viewer stated that Lulu needed to get a life. On the other hand, another user noted that Lulu needed to shut up, as it was none of her business.

Fans criticize Lulu's behavior (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Lulu on General Hospital

According to the storyline, Lulu met Carly and shared a shocking revelation. She said she believed Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son. She noted that Gio's age matched the description. She further explained that Lois and Gloria might have arranged a secret adoption.

Lulu recalled the moment when Dante expressed his anger at Gio. At that time, Lois told Dante, "You don't know who he really is." She thought Lois's statement suggested that there was something more to the story. She also said Brook Lynn was on a tour with her mother during the time the child would have been born.

During the May 13, 2025, episode, Carly warned Lulu, saying that revealing the information to Gio could ruin his life. However, Lulu insisted that everything seemed connected since Ned told her that Brook Lynn gave up a baby boy for adoption. After listening to Lulu's claims, Carly warned her again, saying it was not her job to expose the secret.

Carly asked Lulu to find solid proof before doing anything. Lulu answered, saying she already knew where to look. She said she would not be able to stay quiet for long. She believed Gio was Sonny's grandson, and the truth should come to the surface.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the latest episode aired on May 13, 2025, Tracy announced that Brook Lynn had given up a baby boy. She assigned a task to Jason, asking him to track the boy down, but Jason refused.

Meanwhile, Joss and Vaughn break into Dalton's office to look for evidence. After searching through the files, they figured out that the real proof was in his lab.

Later, Curtis started suspecting Portia. He thought that she might be hiding something about Drew. On the other hand, Sonny told Laura that he was ready to walk away from the business. Jason then updated him on the offer proposed by Tracy.

Fans can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

