Why is Drew Cain blackmailing Portia Robinson on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Drew Cain has been enjoying an upper hand over Portia Robinson in General Hospital's current storyline. He has enough evidence against the hospital chief to derail her career and land her in prison. As such, Portia is forced to do as he bids, which is against her and her family's interests.

The previous week of General Hospital saw Drew trying to undo the damage to his image brought by his embarrassing drugged behavior. After his blood test showed Ketamine, he convinced Willow to believe in him. Later, he arranged for a press conference to prove to his constituency that he was drugged and someone targeted him.

Elsewhere, Rocco's poisoning expedition dominated the General Hospital storyline. Dante, turn by turn, threatened those he thought were responsible for his son's condition. First, it was Gio, followed by Danny, and then Jason. He cooled down only after Lois stood up to him, forcing him to apologize.

However, Jason accepted his bad parenting and talked with his son. In the meantime, Lulu had ideas about Lois's response to Gio's insult and started a new investigation.

Meanwhile, deceptions and disclosures will continue on ABC's General Hospital, one of the longest-running daily soaps.

General Hospital: What is Drew holding over Portia's head?

After his fallout with his friend-turned-foe, Curtis Ashford, Drew wanted to blow up Aurora's role in the Esplanade project. He also wanted to spoil Aurora Media's reputation out of spite. When he could not manipulate Curtis, he looked into the latter's wife to find some dirt on her.

Unfortunately for Dr. Portia, her junior, Dr. Brad Cooper, knew about her role in tampering with Heather Webber's lab test results. While Portia thought she was justified in ridding the town of a criminal, her actions were unlawful. Brad told his aunt, Selina, who, in turn, sold the intel to Drew.

Drew used this information to blackmail Portia into many things, including convincing Curtis to show the Congressman in a positive light. A desperate Portia teamed up with Nina to take down the evil Congressman.

As such, Portia asked Brad to get her Ketamine, which she handed over to Nina. While Portia kept her trails clean, Nina used an escort to drug Drew, leading to his questionable public behavior.

However, after Drew found out that his blood contained traces of Ketamine, Brad agreed to sell him the name of the person who ordered the drug. For half a million dollars, Brad told the Congressman that Portia asked him to get the drug. The snitch hoped that Drew would bring down his boss. However, Drew offered him more money to leave his job and the town.

Thursday's episode, dated May 8, 2025, saw Drew at Portia's office, cornering her into pushing her husband to garner votes for Councilman Ezra, while bringing down Mayor Laura, who is siding with Sonny. He threatened to expose her crimes and destroy her if she failed to do his bidding.

General Hospital: What is likely to transpire between Drew and Portia in future?

Drew currently has multiple agendas on his plate on General Hospital. On one hand, he is manipulating Willow, keeping her with him, while on the other, he is siding with Sidwell and Ezra Boyle to bring down Sonny and Aurora Media.

His plan is long-drawn since he is going through Portia to use Curtis's Aurora to garner votes for Ezra, which may help in bringing down Sonny. By his own words to Portia on Friday's episode, dated May 9, 2025, he does not care if his approach hurts Mayor Laura.

There are speculations that Drew may also want to target Tracy Quartermaine. She was the last person he remembers before losing his memory due to the drug. As such, he may try to pin the blame on Tracy for his personal revenge. He may claim to have gotten the intel from Dr. Brad, whom he will declare as absconding.

However, if he targets her, he may inadvertently jeopardize Tracy's plan to bring down Sonny. Moreover, this may negatively affect Sidwell's ploy to buy out Sonny.

On the other hand, he may direct Portia to ask Curtis to defame Sonny through his media house. He may also want to target his other enemies. In the meantime, his role in blocking Michael and Willow's communication will likely get exposed soon. However, he may present her with another reassuring excuse.

Continue watching General Hospital to find out Drew's actual nefarious plan and Portia's predicament.

