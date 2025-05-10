General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 12 to May 16, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital premiered for the first time on April 1, 1963, and was created by Frank and Doris Hursely. The show is set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, and focuses on themes of business rivalries, family drama, romantic relationships, and scandals. General Hospital revolves around the lives of the Quartermaine, Corinthos, Spencer, and Cassadine families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from May 12, 2025, to May 16, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic in Port Charles.

Lulu Spencer will dive deep to try to find out the truth regarding her parentage, Drew Cain Quartermaine will make some revenge moves against Portia Robinson, and Josslyn Jacks will try to eliminate competition for her World Security Bureau assignment.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from May 12, 2025, to May 16, 2025

1) Lulu Spencer's quest for truth deepens

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Lulu Spencer will be shown trying to uncover the truth behind her parentage. She will try to find out the history behind her adoption, and spoilers reveal that she will look into Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri's characters on the show. Clues will end up piling up against Lulu, especially when it comes to her finding out about Giovanni Palmieri's parentage.

Spoilers reveal that Lulu might get motivated enough to secretly conduct a DNA test at some point. Lois Cerullo will spend her time worrying about whether the secret behind Giovanni will end up becoming public news in Port Charles or not.

2) Drew Cain Quartermaine tries to exact revenge on Portia Robinson

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming week's episodes of the show, Drew Cain Quartermaine will focus all his energy on trying to get revenge on Portia Robinson. Brad Cooper will assist him with his moves to get payback from her. Meanwhile, there will be a problem with Drew's plan since Portia had helped Nina Reeves with the entire drugging. So Tracy would get dragged into a mess that she had not created.

Spoilers also reveal that Nina will get extremely angry at Willow Tait after seeing her become increasingly devoted to Drew and his dangerous lifestyle. Nina would worry about whether Portia would rat out the secret to Drew and Willow.

3) Josslyn Jacks tries to make sure her World Security Bureau assignment works out smoothly

Recently on General Hospital, Josslyn Jacks' World Security Bureau task needed her to get closer to Professor Henry Dank Dalton by making sure that she received the limelight instead of Emma. In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Emma will turn in her extra credit assignment to Professor Dalton, but she will also have to face a rude shock.

Josslyn Jacks, following through with Vaughn's plan, had corrupted all the information in her file after having found Emma's thumb drive in the sand. Spoilers reveal that Henry Dalton will be disappointed in Emma, and she will end up trying to figure out what went wrong with her assignment. Whether or not she traces the incident back to Josslyn will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Fans can watch General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

