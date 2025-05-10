General Hospital weekly update (May 5 to 9, 2025): Dante blames Gio for Rocco's alcohol poisoning, while Brad tells Drew about the drugging incident

In the previous week on General Hospital, Rocco was taken to the hospital after he passed out from alcohol poisoning at a beach party. Dante blamed Gio and accused him of what happened to his son, Rocco.

Meanwhile, Brad provided a major hint to Drew about the drugging incident. While Drew continued to identify the person who drugged him with ketamine, Brad approached him with some crucial intel. Brad admitted that he had information about who drugged him, but asked Drew to accept his demands in return.

Later on the ABC soap opera, Sasha was shocked to see Willow as her nurse during a medical appointment. When they clashed against each other, Willow tried to remain calm, but Sasha asked for a different nurse. When Willow explained about her connection to Sasha, the latter called out her attempts at making peace.

Dante blamed Gio for Rocco's alcohol poisoning

During the May 5, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Rocco was rushed to the hospital after he passed out from alcohol poisoning at the beach party. When Danny found him unconscious, he tried to wake him up. He called Gio for help, and both of them carried Rocco to the boathouse.

Dante was surprised to learn about Rocco's condition in the next episode aired on May 6. He asked Gio for information about what happened to his son, Rocco, at the party. In a shocking turn of events, Dante proceeded to blame Gio. He accused Gio for what happened to Rocco.

It was revealed that Dante blamed everyone except his son, Rocco. In the May 8 episode, Jason made it clear that Danny was the one who convinced Rocco to attend the beach party, after which he drank too much and suffered from alcohol poisoning. In the next episode on May 9, Dante threatened to charge Danny with attempted manslaughter for what he did to Rocco.

Brad informed Drew about the drugging incident

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Brad gave away a big hint to Drew about the drugging incident. Brad approached Drew, while the latter continued to search for the person who drugged him. Portia had threatened to frame Brad for the crime, but Brad made up his mind to make his next move.

Brad admitted to Drew that he had some intel about who drugged him with ketamine. However, he explained that he would only share the information with the congressman if Drew accepted all of his demands. Eventually, Drew agreed to pay half a million dollars to Brad.

As the show progressed, Brad hinted that someone close to Drew was involved in the ketamine injection ordeal. Although he did not give away the name of the person, he positioned himself as someone useful. Brad smirked, knowing that he had the intel that Drew was looking for.

Drew then went public with his revenge plan. He held a press conference in the May 8 episode to reveal that he was drugged with ketamine.

Willow and Sasha's confrontation took a wild turn

As the storyline of General Hospital progressed, Sasha was shocked to see Willow as her nurse during a medical appointment. As they began to clash against each other, Willow attempted to keep it professional, but Sasha demanded a different nurse.

During the May 9 episode, Willow explained to Sasha that their lives were connected because she was the mother of Michael's children, and Sasha was pregnant with Jason's child. However, Sasha did not take it well and accused Willow of using their connection to make peace.

Willow told Sasha that she flew to Germany to meet Michael, but he refused to see her. Sasha was taken aback, as Willow decided to stay by Drew's side even after finding him in bed with Jacinda. Willow insisted that Drew was drugged with ketamine, but Sasha remained skeptical.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the episode aired on May 6, Lois confronted Dante and asked him to step in and fix things between Brook Lynn and Lulu. Dante was frustrated by Lois's urgency. Lois almost told him the truth that he shared a secret son, Gio, with Brook Lynn, but stopped. On the other hand, Brook Lynn stayed away from Dante and avoided any confrontation about the child.

Another episode of General Hospital, released on May 7, saw Gio opening up to Emma about his feelings. He told Emma about everything that happened at the beach party. He said that he felt guilty because Rocco ended up in the hospital. He also talked about being upset because Dante blamed him for Rocco's condition.

Later, on May 9, Sonny considered accepting Sidwell's offer. Sidwell and Jordan met Sonny at his home and proposed a deal. He told Sonny that he could cash out above market value, avoid public scrutiny, and leave behind the political drama. However, Sonny remained skeptical about the offer.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

